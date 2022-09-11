Going up: 1. QB Drew Allar. It’s almost ridiculous, how comfortable he looks. 2. RB Nick Singleton. Consider him detonated. 3. WR Harrison Wallace III. R-freshman has been a big surprise so far. As a recruit, ranks maybe 11th among WRs on the current roster. Grew up about 50 miles from Auburn, Ala. 4. The back of the playbook. Penn State scored out of the T-formation, three big guys pushing Sean Clifford into the end zone, for the second time in two weeks. Ohio’s only TD was set up by a double-reverse pass from a WR to the QB. 5. Being 2-0, regardless of context. Ask Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Pitt, Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa, Utah, Baylor, …

Going down: 1. K Jake Pinegar. Struggling. Franklin admirably defended his guy post-game, and suggested changes could be coming to the FG/XP unit, not the kicker. 2. DLs P.J. Mustipher and Adisa Isaac. Two veteran presumed anchors of the DL. Haven’t seen it yet. Opposition so far is probably a factor. 3. WR Malick Meiga. He’s only a sophomore and any verdict now would be premature, but some even younger guys seem to be catching up to him. 4. The Mid-American Conference. Used to bedevil the Big Ten this time of year. With the goofy exception of Minnesota last season, no longer. 5. Scott Frost. Has a total no-brainer hire ever worked out this badly, in any sport? Contract buyout: $15 million.