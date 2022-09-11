Penn State vs. Ohio University - NCAA football

Penn State’s Keyvonne Lee (24) gets around the corner on Ohio’s Keye Thompson (38) during first half action of an NCAA college football game at Beaver Stadium in State College Saturday Sept. 10, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Going up: 1. QB Drew Allar. It’s almost ridiculous, how comfortable he looks. 2. RB Nick Singleton. Consider him detonated. 3. WR Harrison Wallace III. R-freshman has been a big surprise so far. As a recruit, ranks maybe 11th among WRs on the current roster. Grew up about 50 miles from Auburn, Ala. 4. The back of the playbook. Penn State scored out of the T-formation, three big guys pushing Sean Clifford into the end zone, for the second time in two weeks. Ohio’s only TD was set up by a double-reverse pass from a WR to the QB. 5. Being 2-0, regardless of context. Ask Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Pitt, Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa, Utah, Baylor, …

Going down: 1. K Jake Pinegar. Struggling. Franklin admirably defended his guy post-game, and suggested changes could be coming to the FG/XP unit, not the kicker. 2. DLs P.J. Mustipher and Adisa Isaac. Two veteran presumed anchors of the DL. Haven’t seen it yet. Opposition so far is probably a factor. 3. WR Malick Meiga. He’s only a sophomore and any verdict now would be premature, but some even younger guys seem to be catching up to him. 4. The Mid-American Conference. Used to bedevil the Big Ten this time of year. With the goofy exception of Minnesota last season, no longer. 5. Scott Frost. Has a total no-brainer hire ever worked out this badly, in any sport? Contract buyout: $15 million.

