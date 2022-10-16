Going up: 1. Jim Harbaugh. It is possible he can coach a little? 2. James Franklin. Not his first time on this roller coaster. It could be that he’ll never get off. 3. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Penn State’s best football player. That thought that in July. Think it even more now. 4. QB Drew Allar. Happy Valley’s most wanted. 5. Winning the line of scrimmage. This stock was blue-chip long before Saturday.

Going down: 1. Penn State defense. No way to narrow this down to individuals, or even position-groups. A broad-based meltdown. 2. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. OK, so he’s not a wizard. 3. Penn State freshmen. Still seem headed for greatness. Not saviors, though. 4. Winning the turnover battle. Penn State won it and turned it into points. Big deal. 5. The Lloyd Carr Tunnel. Stuff a hundred college football players from opposing teams into one confined space and maybe they’ll, … exchange recipes?