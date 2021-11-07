Stock going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. Duh. Penn State has had a lot - perhaps a surprising number - of great receivers. None of them impacted games more than this guy. 2. Throwing to the running backs. It’s a radical, new concept. 3. LB Brandon Smith. Now projected as an early-round draftee. Keeps getting better. 4. RB Keyvone Lee. Still hasn’t emerged as The Guy, but we’re at the point where the question can be asked - as it was of Franklin Saturday night. 5. Maryland’s all-name lineup vs. the world: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Ruben Hyppolite II, Challen Faamatau, Tarheeb Still, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Tommy Akingbesote, Almosse Titi, Leron Husbands, etc, etc.

Stock going down: 1. The Big Ten. Everybody laboring except Wisconsin, which flunked September. 2. CB Joey Porter, Jr. Good player at a tough and unforgiving position, but the dumb penalties have got to stop. 3. Throwing to the tight end. Remember the Auburn game? What’s happened? 4. Punter Jordan Stout. Not a positive element for the first time this year. 5. Bowl eligibility. Penn State crossed the threshold Saturday, and nobody even mentioned it. Which seems about right.