Maryland seeks bowl eligibility against No. 22 Penn State

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, center, celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete

Stock going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. Duh. Penn State has had a lot - perhaps a surprising number - of great receivers. None of them impacted games more than this guy. 2. Throwing to the running backs. It’s a radical, new concept. 3. LB Brandon Smith. Now projected as an early-round draftee. Keeps getting better. 4. RB Keyvone Lee. Still hasn’t emerged as The Guy, but we’re at the point where the question can be asked - as it was of Franklin Saturday night. 5. Maryland’s all-name lineup vs. the world: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Ruben Hyppolite II, Challen Faamatau, Tarheeb Still, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Tommy Akingbesote, Almosse Titi, Leron Husbands, etc, etc.

Stock going down: 1. The Big Ten. Everybody laboring except Wisconsin, which flunked September. 2. CB Joey Porter, Jr. Good player at a tough and unforgiving position, but the dumb penalties have got to stop. 3. Throwing to the tight end. Remember the Auburn game? What’s happened? 4. Punter Jordan Stout. Not a positive element for the first time this year. 5. Bowl eligibility. Penn State crossed the threshold Saturday, and nobody even mentioned it. Which seems about right.

