VALUE GOING UP: 1. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown. One tough dude. Seven tackles, a forced/recovered fumble, and several big red-zone plays. 2. LB Brandon Smith. Evolving into a role not unlike, dare we say it, Micah Parsons. Not saying he’s as good as Micah, but he’s getting better fast. 3. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. For all but about three snaps, a masterful job of plugging all the holes. 4. WRs Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and Keandre Lambert-Smith. 24 catches for 280 yards. These guys keep delivering the goods. 5. QB Sean Clifford. His toughness has never been questioned, but this was an extraordinary example of it.

VALUE GOING DOWN: 1. Penn State offensive line. It’s became an old and tiresome story, but this might have been the nadir, considering all the good things that happened otherwise. 2. Ohio State offensive line. Looked deeply confused at times, and never looked dominant. 3. Penn State running backs. It’s not all their fault, but they’re not blameless, either. 4. Ohio State WR Chris Olave. Both teams tried to minimize the other guys’ No. 1 target. One succeeded.