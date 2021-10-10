Value going up: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Looking pretty indispensable right now. 2. LB Ellis Brooks. Monster game including eight solo tackles, 14 overall. The linebackers as a unit were very good. 3. Safety Jaquan Brisker. With the arguable exception of Jahan Dotson, might be Penn State’s best football player. 4. DE Arnold Ebiketie. It’s now hard to imagine the D without this Temple transfer. 5. Crowd noise. Have you ever seen a football team more flummoxed by it?

Value going down: 1 Penn State tight ends. Complete non-factor. Seems like they should be the secret sauce, but except for the Auburn game, it hasn’t happened. 2. WR Jahan Dotson. Stock couldn’t have been higher going in and this is hardly his fault, but he was targeted 17 times and netted just 48 yards, with a long of 12. Iowa managed to minimize him. He’ll be back. 3. RB Noah Cain. Presumably there’s some physical problem, but he hasn’t been the 2019 version of himself for a long time now. 4. Fox Sports. What a strange, off-focus broadcast. Play-by-play man Gus Johnson seemed almost disoriented at times. 5. Iowa fans. Lost some of their corn-fed charm, and maybe even some respect.