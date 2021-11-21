Value going up: 1. QB Christian Veilleux. Impressive debut, and we’ll never know what might have happened if it had come sooner. 2. OL Landon Tengwall. Another true-freshman debut, and another one that, maybe, should have come sooner. 3. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Could be riding the head-coaching carousel this offseason. 4. DE Arnold Ebiketie. Once a game, like clockwork, he’s come up with a sack in a big moment. 5. Canada. Penn State got a touchdown pass, an interception, a tackle for loss and 235 passing yards from the Great White North.

Value going down: 1. The flu. Landed some punches last week, but got outlasted by the Lions. 2. QB Ta’Quan Roberson. Quickly fading out of the picture. 3. Quarterback Club luncheons. Only semi-off the record, apparently. 4. Beaver Stadium attendance figures. Never have tickets sold (an announced 106,038) had less connection to fannies in seats. The place was maybe two-thirds full. 5. A rivalry with Rutgers. Scarlet Knights had a lot to play for. Nittany Lions had a lot to overcome. Still: 28-0.