Veilleux steps in to lead Penn State over Rutgers, 28-0

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux (9) goes airborne on a keeper while trying to elude Rutgers defenders Tyshon Fogg (8) and Max Melton (16) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Penn State shut out Rutgers 28-0.

 Barry Reeger

Value going up: 1. QB Christian Veilleux. Impressive debut, and we’ll never know what might have happened if it had come sooner. 2. OL Landon Tengwall. Another true-freshman debut, and another one that, maybe, should have come sooner. 3. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Could be riding the head-coaching carousel this offseason. 4. DE Arnold Ebiketie. Once a game, like clockwork, he’s come up with a sack in a big moment. 5. Canada. Penn State got a touchdown pass, an interception, a tackle for loss and 235 passing yards from the Great White North.

Value going down: 1. The flu. Landed some punches last week, but got outlasted by the Lions. 2. QB Ta’Quan Roberson. Quickly fading out of the picture. 3. Quarterback Club luncheons. Only semi-off the record, apparently. 4. Beaver Stadium attendance figures. Never have tickets sold (an announced 106,038) had less connection to fannies in seats. The place was maybe two-thirds full. 5. A rivalry with Rutgers. Scarlet Knights had a lot to play for. Nittany Lions had a lot to overcome. Still: 28-0.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags