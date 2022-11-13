Going up: 1. RB Nick Singleton. Remarkable, how much he’s improved - tangible, specific things he does now and didn’t before - in the last month. And he was really good to begin with. 2. LB Abdul Carter. Singleton’s analog on defense - a freakish talent who’s figuring things out fast. 3. K Jake Pinegar. His late-career renaissance seems well-earned. 4. DE Chop Robinson. Two sacks and considerable havoc created by an ex-Terp and Maryland native. 5. OL coach Phil Trautwein and DL coach John Scott. Somebody’s developing all these linemen.

Going down: 1. Maryland-Penn State rivalry. Nobody’s buying it, including the Maryland side. 2. Sportsmanlike conduct. Penn State penalized three times (and Penn State’s coach penalized once) for the lack of it. 3. Maryland coach Mike Locksley. By all accounts a good recruiter, culture-builder and gentleman. But he’s now 21-53 as a head coach. 4. Penn State wide receivers. Amazing, to win by 30 with so little involvement from the wideouts, none of whom had more than one catch. 5. Push-ups. Good news for multi-taskers: You can do them while wearing a headset.