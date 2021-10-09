A small-play Iowa offense made one big play, on which a heroic and savvy Penn State defense was badly fooled, and Penn State’s football season belly-flopped in Iowa City Saturday.

With 6:26 left, Iowa QB Spencer Petras located wideout Nico Ragaini in open field vacated by a Penn State secondary apparently fooled by misdirection, for a 44-yard touchdown catch that gave the Hawkeyes the final margin and likely cemented their No. 3 national ranking.

Those are the hard facts. The hard facts don’t cover it.

Iowa 23, Penn State 20 had to be among the most ridiculous losses in the Nittany Lions’ long football history. Beyond that, the Lions lost more than a game.

Late in the first quarter, Penn State led 14-3, even though quarterback Sean Clifford threw a horrendous interception from Penn State’s 2-yard line on the Lions’ first snap of the game.

Early in the second quarter they led 17-3, settling for a field goal after driving 66 yards to the Iowa 14. Clifford, who had played brilliantly since the early pick, took a shot as he threw on the play before the field goal.

It was his final action of the day. He walked off soon after and reappeared after halftime out of uniform, done for at least the day. Looked like it could have been a shoulder, rib, or back injury but, of course, there were no specifics from Penn State afterward.

The program had been remarkably injury-free for five weeks, but Clifford, defensive tackle and leader P.J. Mustipher, running backs Devyn Ford and John Lovett, and DB/LB Jonathan Sutherland were all knocked out Saturday.

“That was obviously significant,’’ coach James Franklin said afterward, “but we’ve got to have a next-man-up mentality, and we weren’t ready for that on the road.’’

The backup QB, R-sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, thus saw the first important playing time of his career in a brutal spot. He fumbled his first snap.

Then Penn State’s offensive line false-started three straight times in the din at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium.

Two plays into the next possession, Roberson threw an interception on a deep route from the Penn State 8.

The Lions figuratively crawled off the field at the half, still leading, 17-10.

For the game, Clifford’s five possessions yielded 17 points and two picks, the latter on another oddly-conceived deep route against a defense that plays a deep-shell coverage scheme that above all else does not allow opponents to get behind it. Iowa led the country in interceptions and picked off four more Saturday.

Penn State’s 10 possessions under Roberson yielded three points and eight false-start penalties.

‘We didn’t have an issue with the crowd noise until we lost Sean,’’ Franklin said. “We use the same system for Sean that we use for Ta’Quan. It didn’t work.

“We’re responsible for all of it. Obviously, it became a significant issue in the game.’’

Penn State’s defense was remarkable, fighting a hopeless battle against field position (Iowa has a big-league punter, too) and an offense preoccupied with getting out of its own way.

Again, the Lions lost more than a game. In fact, pending the injury report, what they lost was bigger than the game.

Which makes next week perhaps the best-timed open date on the schedule in history.

And after the open date, Big Ten bottom-feeding Illinois comes to Beaver Stadium. Roberson clearly isn’t ready, but maybe he gets the Illinois game to figure some things out.

That would give Clifford three weeks to heal before Penn State goes to Ohio State Oct. 30. It’ll all come down to that.

Just as everyone thought all along. Just as it would if Penn State had won Saturday.