Last year, Penn State’s defense was run against over 41 times per game.

This year, through two games, the Nittany Lions have been run against just 48 times, total.

That’s what James Franklin was talking about when he said that his team’s season-opening, 7-on-7 style defeat of Purdue, was not really a game for, say, a conventional middle linebacker, or a trench-fighting defensive tackle like P.J. Mustipher.

Auburn should be different, although we should point out that among Southeastern Conference teams a year ago only Mississippi State, the Purdue of the SEC, threw more than the Tigers.

Auburn’s best offensive player is probably a running back with the apt name of Tank Bigsby. Certainly the Tigers would love to drive their Tank all Saturday afternoon long.

It should be a game in which guys like Mustipher and LBs like Tyler Elsdon and Curtis Jacobs come to the fore. For Penn State to win, it’ll have to be a big day for safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown is - with respect to cornerback Joey Porter, Jr., perhaps Mustipher and one or two others - Penn State’s best defender, even if he hasn’t really popped yet in 2022.

Brown, a 5-11, 202-pound senior, had six interceptions last year, two of them against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. He returned one of the picks 87 yards for a clinching touchdown against Maryland.

So it’s not like playing the pass is a weakness. But there are times when Brown plays downhill against the run in a manner that evokes the memory of Marcus Allen, who played safety at Penn State from 2014-17 and now plays LB with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Franklin didn’t quite buy or reject that notion when it came up during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“Maybe not stylistically how we're using him compared to Marcus, but in terms of plays he's making,’’ he said.

“There have been a couple times where people have run in non-traditional downs and Ji'Ayir has made some big-time plays. Even sometimes taking on offensive guards, defeating a block, and making a tackle on the ball carrier, or just timely tackles in space.’’

During these first two pass-happy weeks, Penn State’s D has at times looked like Mustipher anchoring the middle and 10 defensive backs running around. In fact, first-year coordinator Manny Diaz has occasionally had seven defensive backs on the field at the same time.

In that alignment, Brown becomes something like a middle linebacker.

“It’s fun being a mike,” Brown said last week. “That’s one of the biggest changes from last year’s defense to this year’s defense and it’s one of the best changes.”

Brown is a great ad for junior-college transfers. He grew up with a single mom and two siblings in a tough Trenton, N.J. neighborhood. His nickname is “Tig,’’ short for Tigger from the Winnie the Pooh stories, for the boundless energy he showed even as a baby.

The energy flowed naturally into sports, but not, in high school, to academics. He was recruited only by Division III Montclair State and Lackawanna College, a JUCO football power that has become a Penn State recruiting pipeline.

Brown has now emerged

Another safety and mentor to Brown, Jaquan Brisker, preceded him to Lackawanna and Penn State, and is now a starting safety as a rookie with the Chicago Bears.

It’s not entirely clear that, in 2021, Brisker was Penn State’s best safety. It’s entirely clear who Penn State’s best safety is now, though.

“I feel like the torch is going to be his next year,’’ Brisker said of Brown at the end of last season, “and he’s going to know what to do with it.’’