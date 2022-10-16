At some point, Penn State will be Drew Allar’s team.

Is the time now?

Allar, for the uninitiated, was the number one high school quarterback in the high school class of 2022. He is the most important member of Penn State’s highly-ranked ’22 recruiting class, and the most important recruit of James Franklin’s tenure.

He has, so far, been the least impactful of the class’ elite members. In part that’s because it’s easier to play with impact right away, or be part of a platoon, at running back (like Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen) or on defense (like Dani Dennis-Sutton or Abdul Carter).

Quarterbacks of high-profile football teams are effectively public officials. You don’t just run them, context-free, in and out of the game.

Sean Clifford, Penn State’s very veteran, 24 year-old starting quarterback, is at best respected in Nittany Nation. In many precincts he’s been given up on, in part because of his limitations and in part because of Allar’s apparently massive potential.

Clifford completed seven of 19 passes for 120 yards at Michigan. Allar has played in five on Penn State’s six games, including the final 11 minutes of the Nittany Lions’ bloodletting by Michigan Saturday. The fifth appearance means he cannot be redshirted in 2022.

He played Saturday because, said Franklin, about as succinct as he can be, “Sean got hurt.’’

That happened late third quarter. It appeared to be a shoulder problem of the kind Clifford has had before.

It gives Franklin an opening he doesn’t need to turn the page.

The three-game stretch that began at Michigan, with Minnesota and Ohio State here the next two Saturdays, is career-defining for Clifford and season-defining for Penn State.

Conventional wisdom held that if Penn State went 2-1 or better over this stretch, staying with Clifford made sense. A Big Ten title and even a college football playoff berth would still have been possible.

Two or three losses over the stretch would indicate it’s Allar time.

Throw a Clifford injury into that mix, with the truth that, given what we saw Saturday, Penn State beating Ohio State Oct. 29 seems unthinkable, and the decision is closer than ever to making itself.

That’s true even if a 10-2 season, and New Year’s Six bowl berth, would still be on the table. And it would be, even with a loss to the Buckeyes.

To much of the fan base, there’s no argument for the beleaguered Clifford, even healthy. Allar is seen as the best choice for now and the future.

It’s not that simple. There are elements of quarterbacking, pre-snap reads, herding confused players into the right spots, live decision-making, that Clifford is actually very good at.

His 61-yard run to set up Penn State’s only offensive touchdown Saturday was a good example of that, a perfectly executed read and fake badly fooling the Wolverines.

Based on what we’ve seen of Allar, he doesn’t have much feel for that part of it. But as I type that sentence a know it’s counterpoint: That’s why you put the kid out there. It’s the only way to learn.

There’s a lot on Franklin’s mind right now, but this must be near the forefront. He knows better than we can how Clifford and Allar are perceived in the locker room, how they are seen as leaders.

Again, quarterbacks are like public officials, with multiple constituencies. Does Franklin lose the locker room, or some of it, by benching Clifford? By not benching him?

He owes good veteran soldiers like PJ Mustipher and Ji’Ayir Brown more than to write this season off as transitional even, though, to an extent, that’s what it has to be.

Then there’s the other scholarship QBs Christian Veilleux, and Beau Pribula, and future QB recruits, with the transfer portal looming.

Maybe it comes down to how damning the Michigan game was, how optimistic Franklin can be and the here and now.

Saturday was a smack in the face. How long does the sting last? When you’re that inferior on the line of scrimmage, can adjustments even be made? How much does quarterback play even matter?

No matter how those questions are answered, it seems like Allar time.