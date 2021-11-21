Florida fired head football coach Dan Mullen Sunday, ratifying the addition of its name to the list of raging dumpster fires where once-thriving college football powers stood.

Along with USC, Texas, LSU, Nebraska and Washington, at least.

We all know that the states of Florida, Texas and California are where the bulk blue-chip high-school players are. Tell that to USC, Cal, Stanford, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas, TCU, etc. etc.

Remember when the coaches at Iowa State and Indiana were overachieving wizards?

Filling that void this fall has been Mel Tucker, whom Michigan State, as of Wednesday, was set to offer a 10-year, $95 million contract according to a Detroit Free Press report.

Given the chance, Tucker utterly failed to deny that last week. Given the chance now, he’d likely autograph that sucker ASAP, given that he was down 49-0 to Ohio State Saturday in the second quarter.

Note that we haven’t mentioned Penn State or James Franklin yet, even though they are, of course, our topic.

The above is part of the context in which Franklin’s worth must be considered, even though Penn State’s recent stretch of four losses in five games seemingly bent the arc of Franklin’s star.

Franklin has been mentioned, and mentioned, and mentioned, in connection with coaching openings that have definitely existed, for weeks, at USC and LSU. Now throw Florida in there. It’s not impossible that Texas will be in play soon.

Who knows what else will come into play, once openings are filled and create other openings.

Back in Happy Valley, Franklin did his weekly luncheon with the Penn State Letterman’s Club last Wednesday. It’s an informal gathering with boosters and fans at which what the coach says has traditionally been off the record. Joe Paterno used to talk freely, on these Wednesdays, about injuries and other inside stuff he’d never share with the media.

Franklin told the group last Wednesday that he knows they’ve heard lots of rumors about his future, but, “I’m not going anywhere.’’

Someone at the meeting told Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror, a veteran on the Penn State beat whose work once appeared in LNP.

Rudel tweeted Thursday,

“Another twist to the ongoing James Franklin saga: Franklin got up at the State College Quarterback Club lunch on Wednesday and offered his firmest declaration yet on job speculation, saying "I'm not going anywhere." The crowd of 175-200 gave him a rousing ovation. #PSU”

"I’d like to talk about Rutgers,’’ Franklin responded when Rudel asked him about it after Penn State beat Rutgers Saturday.

“I made that statement because I thought something was going to happen a little bit sooner. Tuesday, we can talk about that as much as you guys want to talk about that."

Tuesday is Franklin’s weekly press conference, in which a group of writers, including your correspondent, get to ask him one question each.

“I thought something was going to happen a little bit sooner,’’ sounds like a new, reworked or extended contract is coming.

The Compensation Subcommittee of the Penn State Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday. That subcommittee is part of the Trustees’ committee on Equity and Human Resources, of which Jay Paterno and Brandon Short are members.

Paterno, Joe’s son and former assistant, is a public opponent of the kind of lavish spending on football that Franklin considers essential to compete at the level he, and much of Nittany Nation, aspire to.

Short, a former All-American linebacker at Penn State, thinks the University should be spending more on football.

Franklin is in the second year of a six-year contract that will pay him $5.5 million

in guaranteed compensation this year, plus incentives and a $500,000 retention bonus that kicks in Dec. 31.

If that seems crazy, consider that the USA Today salary database, current as of Oct. 14, shows a dozen coaches making more this year than Franklin (not counting incentive bonuses). That list includes three who have been fired (Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and TCUs Gary Patterson) and three (Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Stanford’s David Shaw and Steve Sarkesian of Texas) whose teams are currently a combined 10-23.

Again, consider how fluid all this seems. Orgeron went from national championship to out the door in a year and a half, even if you count 2020, which will forever carry the COVID-19 asterisk.

Mullen and Sarkesian were by reputation respected stars and quarterback whisperers, what, … six weeks ago?

With that in mind, is it possible that a win at Michigan State Saturday would push Franklin back into the USC/LSU sweepstakes? Does he even want back in?

"Like I tried to tell you, these things are much more complicated than just simple yes and no answers," Franklin said. "With me, I’m always trying to be as transparent as possible and tell you guys what I know. And when I say something, it’s gonna happen. So if we could wait until Tuesday, I’d appreciate it."

No problem.