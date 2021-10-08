When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kinnick Stadium (69,250).

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2020 records: Iowa 6-2, Penn State 4-5.

2021 records: Both teams are 5-0.

Last week: Iowa beat Maryland 51-14. Penn State beat Indiana 24-0.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 17-13. Iowa won the last meeting, 41-21, Nov. 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 26th season overall (185-127), 23rd at Iowa (173-106).

Iowa’s best player: Sophomore C Tyler Linderbaum.

Injury update: For Iowa, DL Ethan Hurkett is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Las Vegas says: Iowa is a two-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: What Iowa has pulled off so far is almost a magic trick - winning, pretty comfortably, against a pretty good schedule, almost entirely on defense and special teams.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Hawkeyes lead the nation in interceptions (12), turnovers by opponents (16), and turnover margin (plus-12). They’ve had two interceptions and one fumble recovery returned for touchdowns. In a 51-14 romp over Maryland last week, they had seven turnovers, including six interceptions by six different players, and the average starting spot for their offensive possessions was the 47-yard line.

In yards gained per game, often called total offense, Iowa is 118th in the country and last in the Big Ten. Asked about this the other day, James Franklin dismissed it, saying that the Hawkeyes’ O has been gifted with so much by the other phases, in particular with so many short fields, that it hasn’t had to rack up yards to rack up points.

Except that Iowa is also 114th in the country in yards per play. As bad as Penn State rush offense has been, it’s been better, per game and per play, than Iowa’s.

Which brings us to the essential question: Is forcing turnovers not only reliable and consistent but a strategy, an approach to the game, that Iowa happens to be overwhelmingly great at? Football history strongly suggests otherwise. So does that fact that against the two weakest teams on its schedule, Kent State and Colorado State, Iowa forced one turnover, combined.

Iowa’s offense against Penn State’s defense is a mismatch, the most sizable and significant one on this game. The common take on this game goes something like, “Penn State has to hold on to the ball to have a chance.’’ The correct take, is says here, is that unless Iowa wins the turnover battle substantially against a team that’s been very good at ball security, Penn State simply has more ways to win.

Prediction: Penn State 23, Iowa 13.