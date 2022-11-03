When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium (52,656).

TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky color, Kris Budden sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 6-2, 3-2 Big Ten, Indiana 3-5, 1-4 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Indiana 2-10.

Last week: Penn State lost to Ohio State 44-31, Indiana lost to Rutgers 24-17.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 23-2 and won the last meeting, 24-0, Oct. 2, 2-21 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Tom Allen, sixth season (29-37).

Indiana’s best player: Linebacker Cam Jones.

Injury update: Jones (see above) is apparently out with a foot injury, although Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday he’s preparing as if Jones will play.

Indiana also has several injured WRs, included starter Cam Camper.

For Penn State, LT Olu Fashanu, left the Ohio State game late and is questionable. LG Landon Tengwall is apparently out, and G Sal Wormley and T Caedan Wallace are questionable.

RB Keyvone Lee has been out or limited for five weeks. Franklin said Tuesday he was hopeful Lee could go Saturday, but he was not seen during the period of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 14-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Almost exactly two years ago, Indiana was the No. 9 team in the country. It has been a precipitious fall; the Hoosiers are 3-14 in conference games since then.

The current team handed resurgent Illinois its only loss week one, but has now lost five in a row. Allen made his bones on the defensive side and still calls the defenses, but the Hoosiers are 99th in total defense and have defended neither the pass nor the run well. On offense, they’ve thrown for 265 yards per game but also for nine interceptions. They’re 120th in the country in pass efficiency and only throw so much because of an utter inability to run (128th in run offense).

So, this should be an easy bounceback spot for Penn State, except, …

We won’t know for sure where it stands until Saturday, but Penn State’s offensive line is somewhere on the spectrum between “nicked up,’’ and “decimated by injuries.’’

Starting guard Landon Tengwall is apparently out with an injury sustained in warmups before the Minnesota game. G Sal Wormley and T Caedan Wallace are questionable with unknown maladies, and most importantly, elite LT Olu Fashanu left the Ohio State game late in the company of a trainer, and was not seen at practice Wednesday.

Penn State is the much better team, arguably made progress last week despite the loss, and has a good track record, under Franklin, of bouncing back from losses against teams it’s supposed to beat.

Still, the O-line is the engine of a football team, and injuries are the constant, relentless wild-card factor in this sport. This could be a tricky spot for the Lions.

Prediction I: Penn State 30, Indiana 20.

Prediction II: Penn State’s QB situation is going to change Saturday, which means, in some form, more non-mop-up playing time for freshman Drew Allar.