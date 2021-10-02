Last year’s Penn State-Indiana game shouldn’t have happened (the way it did) and almost couldn’t have, and now James Franklin is acting like it didn’t.

It creates an interesting dynamic heading into Saturday’s sequel at Beaver Stadium.

It is close to impossible to lose a game in which you outgain an opponent 488-211, have 11 more first downs, out-run them, out pass them, fare better on third and fourth downs, have more sacks, and lose the turnover battle by just one.

ESPN stat analyst Bill Connelly has a metric called postgame win expectancy, which estimates how badly a football team could outplay another, on a snap-for-snap basis, and still lose.

Connelly ranked Indiana’s chance of winning, given all the factual events that occurred, at five percent.

It was a ridiculous loss, in ways that have probably already been overdocumented in This Space.

What does not seem overblown is the aftermath.

Indiana had its best season by winning percentage since 1967, going 6-1 in the Big Ten, with the lone loss a single-score game with Ohio State. Penn State started the season 0-5 for the first time ever.

After Indiana, which was the season opener, Penn State hosted Ohio State with predictable results. Then it hosted Maryland as a four-touchdown favorite and played what was likely the worst game of Franklin’s seven years, a 35-19 mess that wasn’t that close, against a team that won only one other game all season.

Afterward, Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s brilliant receiver, said what seemed evident:

“We’re not one right now. We’re not a unit. There are a lot of different things going on. There are distractions that we shouldn’t be focused on right now. We should be focused on getting in the win column and nothing else.”

"We can't use the youth movement - or youth, whatever it is - as an excuse,’’ tight end Pat Freiermuth said two weeks later.

“Kids have to grow up. It's the little things off the field that are frustrating, which kind of goes on. Stuff that we've never done."

Franklin himself, normally a bundle of energy and focus, seemed somber and distracted, understandably. He was living apart from his family, as a caution because of his daughter’s sickle-cell anemia. He seemingly took it upon himself to enforce strict COVID-19 protocols for the entire football operation.

"During practice, I'm going to let the trainers and the doctors manage COVID, and I'm going to coach football," Franklin said during the week after the Maryland fiasco.

"I know that sounds ridiculous, but I've been spending a lot of time trying to manage those other things as well.’’

Eventually, the Lions turned it around, to an extent, and finished 4-5, the first losing season under Franklin and first overall since 2004.

In player interviews of late, members of Penn State’s leadership council say they asked Franklin, after the season, to push them harder.

“We just needed to change a little bit,” said quarterback Sean Clifford. “I felt like our culture kind of slipped last year from the leadership perspective.

“The standards didn’t change, but we kind of changed a little bit. Because of COVID we made excuses for things. That’s not how we run our program. We went to Franklin right away and said we need to be pushed.”

In his post-practice media scrum Wednesday, Franklin said he didn’t remember that.

“It may have happened,’’ he said, adding that there was a change to offseason conditioning, particularly more running in the period between the end of spring practice and the beginning of preseason camp.

“It didn’t make sense,’’ Franklin said, “to shock their bodies at the beginning of camp and risk soft-tissue injuries.’’

“Big dudes, we don’t really like to run, and we run a lot around here,” Derrick Tangelo, a defensive line transfer from Duke, said. “There was a lot of times where before the workout we were like, ‘Dang, how are we going to do all of this?’ ”

“The first meeting we had when we got back, (Franklin) said he’s going to push us to where we haven’t been pushed before — and he wasn’t lying,” said defensive tackle PJ Mustipher.

For what it’s worth, Penn State appears to be as injury-free as any team in the country.

It is also 4-0, ranked a heady fourth, and about to play the team that knocked it down, necessitating a climb back up.