One word for college football in 2022 is ephemeral.

Fans need a program not only to ID the players, but to know who’s coaching them and, in a few cases, even what league they’re in

And it is all very, very subject to change. Consider some Penn State examples:

Chop Robinson. A five-star recruit, Robinson was the No. 22 player on the high school class of 2021, which made him a higher-ranked, regardless-of-position recruit than Nick Singleton or Drew Allar were in the Class of 2022.

Robinson spent his freshman year at Maryland, but the Terps run a 3-4 defense.

Like legions of gifted defenders before him, Robinson feels less comfortable “playing in space,’’ than “with his hand on the ground,’’ going downhill to the ball and/or the quarterback.

The transfer portal gave him a friction-free path to Penn State, where he could be a edge-rushing end in a 4-3. His availability gave James Franklin a quick-fix roster move at a position of need.

Robinson has been very good so far, including a critical near-sack late at Purdue, and some TFLs and deflected passes.

What if Maryland played a 4-3? What if transferring still meant meant sitting out?

Manny Diaz. Penn State’s new defensive coordinator came to mind when Franklin, post-game Saturday, mentioned his responsibility to manage, “egos, players as well as staff.’’

Not that managing Diaz’ ego seems to be a problem. Bad career luck has taken care of that.

Diaz was the head coach at Miami for three seasons 2019-21. He was fired, but not really because he failed, on the field or anywhere else. The Hurricanes were 8-3 in 2020 and 7-5 last year, with wins in five of their last six including two over ranked opponents.

Miami simply wanted hometown boy Mario Cristobal, who had been at Oregon, and Cristobal, whose ailing mother lived there until passing away in March, badly wanted Miami.

Just days later, Diaz was Franklin’s DC. He’s been very good at that so far. He had an excellent Purdue game, winning (it says here) the chess match with Purdue HC/offensive guru Jeff Brohm.

Diaz is a super-high energy guy who flies around in cleats at practice, has a system that works and seems to fit here. Grand-slam hire.

But, again: ephemeral. Diaz is going to be a HC again, probably sooner than later. And Franklin will have to swing for the fences again.

Drew Allar. You probably figured we were headed here. You may not know all the story of how a five-star, potentially program-changing QB recruit ended up in Happy Valley.

Allar was a defensive end in eighth grade in the Cleveland suburb of Medina, Ohio. He was a three-star prospect when Penn State offered him a scholarship in January of 2021. Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich became high on Allar in 2019, when he was OC at Ohio State.

Meanwhile, according to a piece by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic last week, two elite high-school wide receivers committed to the Buckeyes, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, attended a 7-on-7 camp in Dallas in the summer of ’19 where they were blown away by an unheralded QB from California named C.J. Stroud.

Both Fleming and Smith-Njigba called Ohio State coach Ryan Day on the spot and told him, you’ve got to get this guy.

Stroud was in the class of 2021. Ohio State had long been recruiting Quinn Ewers, a Texas high school QB ranked as the No. 1 player in the high school class of 2022.

Ewers’ middle name should be Ephemeral. He committed to Texas in August of 2020, and flipped to Ohio State four months later. He “reclassified,’’ and skipped his entire senior year of high school to enroll in Ohio State, supposedly to take advantage of name-image-likeness marketing opportunities, in August of 2021.

Then Ewers got a look at C.J. Stroud, by then the Buckeyes’ brilliant redshirt-freshman QB, and transferred to Texas in December of 2021.

By then Yurcich was Penn State’s OC, and Allar was long since committed to Penn State. The following fall, Ohio State coaches started showing up at Allar’s high school games.

Too late. Which is the one thing that, in this sport, in this era, you can’t afford to be.