When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky color, Kris Budden sideline).

2021 records: Illinois is 2-5. Penn State is 5-1.

Last week: Both teams were idle. The previous week, Illinois lost 24-0 to Wisconsin, and Penn State lost 23-20 to Iowa.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 20-5. Penn State won the last meeting, 56-21, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Bret Bielema, 13th season (99-63), first at Illinois (2-5).

Illinois’ best player: Linebacker Jake Hansen.

Injury update: Hansen (see above) had knee surgery last week and is done for the year. That’s the big one, but Illinois is pretty beat up overall.

Starting QB Brandon Peters left the Wisconsin game with an injury and has been cleared to play Saturday, but Bielema has not named a starter. Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski is the other QB who’s played.

For Penn State, DT P. J. Mustipher is out for the year with a lower-body injury. Starting QB Sean Clifford is questionable with an upper-body injury. RBs John Lovett and Devyn Ford are also questionable after being hurt in the Iowa game.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 23.5-point favorite. The line opened at -17.

Outlook/notes: Bielema went to three Rose Bowls with Wisconsin from 2006-12. He inherited a roster including 18 returning starters and 40 fourth- and fifth-year players. His debut was a nice home win over Nebraska.

Since then the only win has been over Charlotte. The offense ranks 117th in the country and second-last (to Iowa) in the Big Ten.

Add to all of the above Bielema ripping the roster this week.

“To win the Derby, you’ve got to have the right horse,’’ he said in a press conference. “The roster is going to have to change to get where we want to go.

“Particularly on the offensive line, I don't believe we have a player in the 2-deep that they've recruited here over the last 3 years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department.’’

Whoa.

Like Illinois, Penn State is coming off an open date and before that a loss, and is doing it with a newly beat-up team.

Beyond the well-documented issue at QB, the Nittany Lions will have to replace DT P.J. Mustipher, a critical piece, and perhaps other spots.

All that will matter a lot in the coming weeks. This week, against this opponent, probably not so much.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Illinois 9.