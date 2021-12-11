Penn State’s new defensive coordinator is Manny Diaz, who was until six days ago the head coach at the University of Miami.

James Franklin announced the hire in a University press release Saturday.

“Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization,’’ Franklin said.

“Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive X-and-Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator.”

The DC job was vacated by Brent Pry, now the head coach at Virginia Tech. Diaz was available after having been replaced at Miami by ex-Oregon HC Mario Cristobal.

Diaz went 21-15 in three seasons as the head man at Miami.

“I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis,’’ Diaz said in the Penn State release.

“I can’t wait to get on the field with this talented group, to get to know them, and to ultimately develop them as football players, students and young men.”

Diaz joined Mark Richt’s Miami staff as defensive coordinator in 2016 and led an impressive turnaround to the unit in his first season. The Hurricanes ranked fifth nationally in tackles for loss (up from 105th in 2015), tied for eighth in touchdowns allowed (up from 61st), ninth in yards allowed per play (up from 86th), 12th in scoring defense (up from 77th), 20th in total defense (up from 69th) and 22nd in sacks (up from 70th).

He has been a college coach for 24 years, including stints as a defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, Texas, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State.

Franklin has had five offensive coordinators during his eight years at Penn State, but this is the first time he’s had to hire a DC. Pry had been with Franklin since 2011, at Vanderbilt.

Diaz has a background coaching linebackers, which was Pry’s position-coaching responsibility. Pry was also the Franklin assistant whose geographic recruiting area included District Three and the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Current Penn State safeties’ coach Anthony Poindexter was considered a candidate to replace Pry and was also an apparent finalist for the head coaching job at Virginia, before announcing last week he was staying at Penn State.

Virginia announced Friday it was hiring Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Penn State’s release did not indicate whether Diaz will be involved in preparation for Penn State’s Outback Bowl game with Arkansas New Year’s Day, or whether Franklin would name an interim DC for the bowl.