Penn State began spring football practice Tuesday with a new coaching hire that was enormously popular with players and fans and, … took an oddly long time to complete.

When defensive line coach John Scott was hired away by the Detroit Lions Feb. 27, one name immediately came up as a logical replacement: Deion Barnes, the former Penn State d-end and three-year graduate assistant whom James Franklin had promoted to analyst and “analytics coordinator,’’ in January, before it was known that Scott was leaving.

Franklin announced Monday that Barnes was indeed the new DL coach. He said Tuesday, during a spring-practice kickoff press conference, that it really did take him three weeks to pull the trigger.

Franklin said he interviewed many, and he reportedly strongly considered at least one candidate from outside the program: Justin Hinds, an assistant DL coach with the Chicago Bears.

“Even though Deion is a letterman and the players and former players felt strongly about hiring him, ultimately, I had to hire the right person,’’ Franklin said.

“I needed to make sure, and as we went through the process it became more and more obvious it was the right thing to do.’’

There are now 10 Penn State letterman on Franklin’s staff.

QB workload: Franklin said the plan for spring is to keep the practice reps relatively even between presumptive starter Drew Allar, presumptive backup Beau Pribula and early-enrollee true freshman Jaxon Smolik.

He added that Pribula, a sophomore from Central York High, may actually get more work in the spring, “because I think there’s some things we may want to do with Beau to take advantage of his skill set.’’

Pribula is more of a running threat than Allar. Is it possibly both will play in the fall, with Pribula as a change-of-pace (think Anthony Morelli/Daryl Clark circa 2007)?

“Sean (Clifford, last year’s starter) and Drew’s skill sets were more similar,’’ Franklin said. “The differences between Beau and Drew are maybe a little more dramatic. I do think there’s a bit of a different dynamic.’’

O-line health: Penn State played (and won) the last few games of the regular season and the Rose Bowl without stud left tackle Olu Fashanu and starting left guard Landon Tengwall due to injuries.

This spring, Franklin said, “Olu will be full-go. Landon Tengwall I think will be full-go by practice three. By (then), the medical staff will be able to determine - do we needto keep modifying, or are we in a good place.’’

Center is a key job opening on the OL with the departure of Juice Scruggs. Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who played center at times last year, will see his workload, “slightly modified for the first two practices to see how it goes.’’

That will allow some guys listed as guards (Vega Ioane, Sal Wormley, et al) to audition at center.

Blue-White to be a football-like experience: Tuesday’s practice will be the first of 14 practices this spring. Fourteen, because the 15th, the annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage, will be more like a game and less like a controlled series of live drills, compared to the past two seasons.

“I know a lot of people have gone away from (a spring game),’’ Franklin said. “I think there’s value in it. We’re one of the unusual schools where 75,000 people show up to watch. I’d like to be able to give them a spring game.

“There’s value for me in seeing guys play ‘under the lights,’ in front of the fans and the media, and feeling the pressure and anxiety from that.’’

The game is schedule for 2 p.m. April 15 at Beaver Stadium.