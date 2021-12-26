Penn State got a wide receiver via the transfer portal the other day, a good one, Mitchell Tinsley, from the center for advanced passing-game studies that Western Kentucky has become.

James Franklin can use a plug-and-play wideout, of course, but the need seems more acute on the other side of the ball.

The thing to watch when Penn State plays Arkansas New Year’s Day is the Nittany Lions’ 2022 defense taking shape.

The D has been the best thing about the 2021 team. It has taken a serious hit since the regular season ended. The loss of coordinator Brent Pry, now the head coach at Virginia Tech, is nowhere near the extent of it.

Of the 10 (roughly) best defensive players on the current roster, only linebacker Curtis Jacobs and safety Ji’Ayir Brown are known to be back next year. Brown is draft-eligible, but announced last week he’s coming back.

The other safety, Jaquan Brisker, arguably the second-best safety in the country behind Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, is turning pro. So are linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith.

Linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields have exhausted their eligibility. Tackle PJ Mustipher sustained a season-ending injury during the Iowa game Oct. 9. He could return, and returning would seem to enhance his NFL prospects, but Mustipher hasn’t announced anything yet.

Of the 11 week-one starters on D this season, it looks at this moment as if five - Mustipher, DE Nick Tarburton, Jacobs, Brown and CB Joey Porter, Jr. - will be back in 2002. Four, if you don’t count Mustipher.

Some of that can be papered over for the Outback Bowl. Senior Jesse Luketa, who played a lot at both DE and LB this year, will likely start at LB. Luketa has said he’s definitely in for the bowl, and has also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl. Will he be back next year? Unknown.

Jonathan Sutherland, a safety/LB hybrid who announced Thursday he’s returning next season, could start at the third LB spot. Charlie Katshir, the veteran from Cumberland Valley High, should get his biggest workload to date.

Luketa would solve some problems by staying. Sutherland and Katshir, are “program guys,’’ and difference-makers on special teams. With respect to them, going into 2022 with either as starting LBs would be, let’s say, sub-optimal. But there’s no evident alternatives on the horizon.

The good news is at DE, where senior Adisa Issac, a potential difference-maker, will be back next year after missing this season with an injury.

The back end could be fine with South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon, first-string nickel back Daequan Hardy, Porter, Jr. and gifted 2021 freshman Kalen King.

As good as the 2022 recruiting class looks, it does not appear long on guys likely to play early on defense. Only two defensive recruits, 3-star lineman Zane Durant and 4-star DB Cam Miller, are enrolling next month. The top-ranked defensive recruit, end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and the two LBs in the class, Philadelphians Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie, won’t hit campus until June.

There’s always the transfer portal. Franklin said on signing day his portal Christmas list included, “A defensive end, and possibly a tackle, depending on some things that could happen on our roster.’’

That sounds like a reference to Mustipher.

“And then, obviously, we’re losing some big-time linebackers. So, linebacker, D-line on the defensive side of the ball.’’

In the short term, there’s a group of front-seven guys - LBs Katshir and Kobe King, DLs Amin Vanover and Aeneas Hawkins and Joseph Appiah Darkwa, et al - who’ve gotten enough traction to be intriguing but haven’t broken through.

At least a couple of them will have to.

That’s why, while the Outback Bowl will essentially be a meaningless exhibition, it won’t be entirely that.