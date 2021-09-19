No. 10 Penn St holds on to white out No. 22 Auburn 28-20

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks to elude Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) during an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE: Hard to know what to do with the utter failure to, in Franklin’s words, “end the game on our terms.’’ Running the ball inside is a giant problem going forward. But the quarterback was really good, and a lot of winning plays were made. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Another strong effort, especially by the back end. Auburn ran it pretty well, but ultimately managed a modest 4.6 yards per offensive play. Franklin’s utter confidence in this group is driving everything right now. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The punter is very, very good. It feels like there’s an explosion coming here - a big return, a turnover, etc. Until then, the specials seem very organized and precise - it’s hard to imagine Penn State dramatically losing this phase. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: The variety of offense in the first three weeks, and Sean Clifford’s progress, say a lot about OC Mike Yurcich’s impact. The defense isn’t always dominant, but it never seems fooled by anything. It’s a sound, organized, focused football team in every area (except for run blocking). Grade: B-plus.

