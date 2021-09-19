OFFENSE: Hard to know what to do with the utter failure to, in Franklin’s words, “end the game on our terms.’’ Running the ball inside is a giant problem going forward. But the quarterback was really good, and a lot of winning plays were made. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Another strong effort, especially by the back end. Auburn ran it pretty well, but ultimately managed a modest 4.6 yards per offensive play. Franklin’s utter confidence in this group is driving everything right now. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The punter is very, very good. It feels like there’s an explosion coming here - a big return, a turnover, etc. Until then, the specials seem very organized and precise - it’s hard to imagine Penn State dramatically losing this phase. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: The variety of offense in the first three weeks, and Sean Clifford’s progress, say a lot about OC Mike Yurcich’s impact. The defense isn’t always dominant, but it never seems fooled by anything. It’s a sound, organized, focused football team in every area (except for run blocking). Grade: B-plus.