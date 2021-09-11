OFFENSE: Big step forward, even factoring in the opposition. The numbers - 493 yards, 240 rushing yards, 31 first downs - were less impressive than the potential for versatility in terms of formation and tempo. The O-line was better, but far from dominant. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: A much different challenge than last week, but another strong effort, especially given the huge number of people who got involved. The D has allowed some yardage between the 20s. Ball State’s only TD came after it was over, set up by a bad interference call. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Nothing spectacular here, but a field goal miss by Jordan Stout was the only issue. Stout’s kickoffs this week were as impressive as punts were at Wisconsin. Seems like a matter of time until the returners break one. Grade: B.

COACHING: Penn State continues to tackle well, hold on to the ball, play with controlled fire. The coaches seemed to apply what they learned from last week, and at the same time got a comfortable win without showing Auburn much. Grade: B-plus.