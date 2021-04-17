STATE COLLEGE - Forget, for a moment, about the miniature crowd of 7,521. Forget the fact that this time, Blue vs. White really meant offense vs. defense.

Forget that this Blue-White weekend, unlike its predecessors, wasn’t even the last session of spring practice.

On the field, the Blue-White thing looked a lot like football, or at least a football scrimmage. It seemed worth doing, which was something even head coach James Franklin seemed to doubt in the run-up to the game.

“Beaver Stadium is different,’’ Franklin said after a roughly two-hour practice was over. “That’s why it was important to get in here today. It’s a lot different than doing it in the practice facility.’’

Franklin has long made it clear that he understood the goodwill and recruiting opportunity an annual spring reunion of Nittany Nation represents.

It’s also long been clear that in sheer football terms, he’d prefer a “good on good,’’ practice/scrimmage to an open-to-the-public game/scrimmage with the squad divided into quasi-competing teams.

The football coach got something close to what he wanted.

“I thought it was awesome,’’ Franklin said. “I think we’ve made great progress. We got a lot in.’’

On the buzz and goodwill front, Saturday can’t have amounted to much, even though everyone tried hard.

The band and cheerleaders were there. There was call-and-response singing and dancing, a video-board presentation that was actually pretty stirring as such things go. Former Penn State players now in the NFL - K.J. Hamler, Miles Sanders, Marcus Allen, et al - exhorted the faithful.

Still, ...

“We’ve got to get back to getting this stadium full again,’’ Franklin said. “Get your vaccines. Do whatever you have to do.’’

Alabama, the sport’s gold standard, held a spring game Saturday before 50,000, even with COVID-19 limits.

Penn State could have put that many people in the Beav Saturday. It chose not to, limiting spectators to family and friends of players, coaches and staff and first-year Penn State students, who due to the pandemic were seeing their first event in the stadium.

That last part was controversial on campus. There were petitions and student-media editorials. So it was decided that there will be another public session, next Friday, under the lights at the stadium, open to Penn State senior students.

It means Saturday was the 12th of 15 practices allowed in the spring. The Lions will work Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this week.

The White team was the offense and Blue the defense, with the exception that quarterbacks wore blue jerseys for contrast.

Franklin and some of his assistants stood on the field, behind the line of scrimmage, for most snaps. Interestingly, the three QBs not in the game at the time stood near the coaches a mimicked each play’s basic movements, such as taking a shotgun air-snap, faking a handoff, doing a three-step drop and pretending to throw, etc.

To generalize very broadly, the defensive line appeared to win over the offensive line in the trenches. On the back end, the highly-regarded, deep corps of defensive backs struggled a bit.

A glaring exception: True freshman corner Kalen King, whom Franklin last week called “the most advanced freshman we have had since we’ve been here,’’ intercepted a Ta’Quan Roberson pass and returned it roughly 25 yards for a pick-6 TD.

King had a second interception late in the session, blanketing starting WR Parker Washington and grabbing a ball from Clifford in the end zone.

“He’s one of those guys, the ball just likes him,’’ Franklin said. “It finds him. What you guys saw today isn’t new. We’ve seen it all spring.’’

Soon after King’s Pick-6, RB Devyn Ford took a kickoff return 98 yards for a TD. It was not clear whether full contact was allowed on the play, but King ran like he expected to be tackled.

At that point in the scrimmage, one way to keep score was touchdowns: none for the offense, one each for the defense and special teams.

Eventually, though, all three scholarship QBs threw touchdown passes.

Roberson hit Daniel George, who made a nice tumbling catch in end-zone traffic. Then Clifford hit tight end Brenton Strange for a 45-yard TD on what looked like a coverage mistake.

True freshman Christian Veilleux led a sustained drive that included six completions, the last a three-yarder for the score to RB Caziah Holmes.