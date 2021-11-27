Given last week’s contractual news, one could say $95 million beat $75 million in the Jimmy Sexton Bowl.

That would be harsh, but harsher assessments are surely coming in the wake of Penn State’s 30-27 loss Saturday at Michigan State for the snow-covered Land Grant Trophy.

Penn State lost for the fifth time in seven games, to finish the regular season 7-5, days after coach James Franklin’s and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s new 10-year contracts was announced.

Six weeks ago, Penn State was 5-0, ranked fifth in the country, and had a 17-7, second-quarter lead at No. 3 Iowa.

What has happened since is hard to believe, but in some ways typified by Saturday’s slog in the slush.

It wasn’t decided until the Spartans fell on an onside kick attempt with 43 seconds left. That’s a tribute to Penn State’s brilliant wide receiver Jahan Dotson, indefatigable quarterback Sean Clifford and a few others, who were Sisyphean in their efforts to overcome, …. Well, there was a lot to overcome, some of it familiar and some new and mysterious.

Penn State ran for 61 yards, 33 of them on one astonishing gallop by Keyvonne Lee, 87 yards if you strip out the four times Clifford was sacked.

To strip out the sacks, though, is better than this offensive line, consisting mostly of veteran and well-recruited players, deserves. The inability, in particular, to run the ball when, as coach James Franklin often puts it, “everyone in the stadium knows you’re going to,’’ was a theme of this season and this game.

Penn State was stuffed on run plays on second-and-1, third-and-1, third-and-2, third-and-3 and fourth-and-1, and Franklin punted rather than try a fourth-and-less-than-1 from the 48 yard-line.

When someone pointed out to Franklin that he has not had a 100-yard rusher this year, he answered, tersely, that the, “year’s not over yet.’’

He did admit the obvious, again tersely: “It’s important. I want to be able to run the ball.’’

The mysterious part of this one was on the other side of the ball. Michigan State has a superb running back, Kenneth Walker, who trudged through the snow for 138 yards. Otherwise the Spartans seemed ordinary in scheme, quarterback play, weapons, all of it.

Further, they were apparently as flu-ridden as Penn State had been the week previous and played without several starters, in a game-long, near-blizzard.

Yet against a defense that has been at least reliable and at most elite for most of 2021, Michigan State racked up 451 yards, with a good pass-run mix (268-183), and converted third and fourth downs 12 times. QB Payton Thorne was not sacked. The D made one huge play - when Thorne threw it to Daequan Hardy and Hardy ran it 17 yards for a Pick-6 TD - but mostly spun its wheels in the snow.

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout missed a 22-yard field goal and an extra point, finally yielding, for the first time this year, to backup Jake Pinegar for the PAT after Penn State’s last touchdown.

Dotson had eight catches for 137 yards, nearing the end of, perhaps, the best season and even two-year run for a wideout in Penn State history.

Clifford, a fifth-year senior who could come back next year, completed 23 of 34 throws for 313 yards, three TDs and no turnovers. As the game ended, he wrapped wideout Parker Washington (four catches, 60 yards, a TD) in a long hug that may or may not have symbolized something.

Since the end of the Cotton Bowl-winning 2019 season, Penn State is 8-10 in the Big Ten. Its five 2021 losses are by a combined 21 points.

A mid- to low-level bowl bid is coming. An elite 2022 recruiting class is coming. So, supposedly, are a massive commitment, from the University to Franklin, to doing everything it takes to compete at the highest level.

So are a winter and spring of snarky jokes that include the terms “10-year,’’ and “$75 million.’’