When Manheim Township graduate Evan Clark announced in January he was heading to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he said, “I’ll do whatever it takes to get on the field.’’

What it will take, at least for now, is a position switch from quarterback to tight end. Township coach Mark Evans confirmed the move Monday, after Clark showed up on the field for pre-game warmups, prior to Penn State’s defeat of Indiana Saturday, wearing No. 81, a typical TE number.

“From what he’s told me, he’s doing it by choice,’’ Evans said. “Obviously, he wants to play quarterback, but he also wants to do whatever the team needs.’’

Penn State true freshmen are not made available for interviews.

Clark started at QB for just seven high school games, all in the truncated 2020 season, but delivered and them some, completing 98 of 141 throws for 1,505 yards, 18 touchdowns, and no interceptions. The efficiency those numbers reflect — completing 70% for 11 yards per attempt with zero turnovers — is about as good as it gets.

He is listed on Penn State’s roster at 6-3, 208, actually down from 215 as a Township senior.

Evens has long believed Clark could play college football at several positions.

“He has a lot of the measurables, and he can bulk up,’’ he said. “I could see him as an H-back. He could play outside linebacker.’’

The odds are stacked against walk-ons at Penn State’s level, at any position. There are only three scholarship QBs on the current roster, starter Sean Clifford, redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux.

Two more are coming next summer, both high-level recruits: Four-star recruits Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio and Beau Pribula, from Central York High School.

At tight end, the top three on the depth chart, redshirt sophomore Theo Johnson, sophomore Brenton Strange and R-freshman Tyler Warren, all play regularly.

There’s also a true freshman, Khalil Dinkins, and a 2022 recruit, and Jerry Cross, a four-star from Milwaukee who had offers from Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin.

At tight end much more than at QB, there’s a chance to get reps in practice and eventually contribute on special teams and offense. In first-year coordinator Mike Yurcich’s system, there are often two and occasionally three TEs on the field at the same time.

“He tells me he’s getting more energy in practice, in terms of reps,’’ Evans said. “He’s embracing it.’’

Warwick grad Grayson Kline, a fourth-year player, is also a Penn State walk-on, ex-QB turned tight end.

Clark will almost certainly be redshirted this year. He did not travel to the Nittany Lions’ only road game so far, the season opener at Wisconsin.

