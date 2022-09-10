STATE COLLEGE - Matchups like Penn State-Ohio tend to be hard to write about.

If the Lions lose, it’s an accident report, picking through wreckage. Easy enough.

But they’re not losing to Ohio.

Otherwise, they can’t be impressive enough. Whether you type the words or not, everything is prefaced with, “It was only Ohio, but, …’’

2022 comes with a fallback, though, that will last all the way through to 2023.

Focus on the freshmen.

Fortunately for the ink-stained, the freshmen flashed big in Penn State’s 46-10 defeat of the Bobcats before a home-opener crowd of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.

Start with Nick Singleton, the running back from Governor Mifflin who was the 2021 Gatorade National High School player of the year, about whom we’ve been hearing lots of things like this, from running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider:

“We’ve got a kid here who, if you miss him, if you give him some space, can go 80 (yards). We’ve lacked that a little bit. It’s good to have it back.’’

We saw it Saturday. Singleton ran for 179 yards in just 10 tries - four RBs are still being rotated - including touchdown sprints around right end of 70 and 44 yards.

Head coach James Franklin said Singleton will have, “impact on defensive coordinators. They know if they miss a gap or make a mistake, he can go 80 yards. It affects how they call a game.’’

“When he gets to the second level,’’ Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said, “you better get your track shoes on.’’

It goes without saying that it won’t be nearly this easy running past people this Saturday at Auburn, which is another way of saying, “It was only Ohio, but, …’’

Singleton and another freshman RB, Kaytron Allen, combined for 20 touches. The two veteran rotation RBs, Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford, combined for four.

Franklin has a lot of decisions to make, and he acknowledged, after the game, the responsibility of “managing egos, players as well as staff.’’

Two weeks ago he’d said he’s like a reliable two-deep at wide receiver, meaning six of them, and he’s not quite there yet.

Seventeen Lions caught passes Saturday. Tied for the team lead, with four, was a relatively unheralded true freshman, Harrison Barnes III. Two other frosh, Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans, had a couple catches, Evans’ including a 32-yard TD.

Franklin might have more than six now, although, of course, it was only Ohio.

The quarterback position, of course, is another matter entirely.

Which brings us to Drew Allar, the five-star, true-freshman presumptive future of the program.

Allar played most of the second half Saturday, itself news. Franklin is known for playing a lot of people, early and often, at every position other than QB. The score was 26-7 when Allar came in, not an utter blowout. This was unprecedented, in the Franklin Administration, for any backup QB, not just a teenager.

“The biggest thing that jumps out to everybody is he’s just super-poised out there,’’ Franklin said. “The game seems slow to him already.’’

Allar completed six-of-eight throws for 88 yards and two TDs. His arm talent, as the football geeks call it, is elite.

The best moment on that front may have been when, about to be roughed by Ohio LB Keye Thompson, Allar fired off a little sidearm wrist-flick, not entirely unworthy of Patrick Mahones, to Parker Washington to move the chains.

Also, he’s 6-5, 240, and showed enough mobility and power to be useful in the run game. Dude bounces off people.

If Allar isn’t Penn State’s best QB now, he soon will be. And yet the starting QB, 24 year-old Sean Clifford, completed 19 of 27 threes for 213 yards and a TD Saturday.

If Allar had started Saturday, and played the exact game Clifford did, the issue would now be decided, for good, in the near-unanimous opinion of Nittany Nation: Allar’s the guy.

Since Clifford was the guy who actually played that game, he can’t be dismissed.

Still: How long until the young kids take over? Does throwing them out there mean trying to win now or trying to build for the future? Or both?

Buckle in for three months of this, but bear in mind that there’s urgency now, with that trip to Auburn on deck.

Sure, yes, “It was only Ohio.’’

But we’re talking about a bunch of guys who, 10 months ago, were playing high school football.