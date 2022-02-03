College football’s traditional National Signing Day and James Franklin’s 50th birthday happened to fall on Wednesday.

A small irony there is that 50 isn’t what it used to be - it’s the new 40, allegedly - and neither is NSD, since the NCAA added an early signing day, in December, which has become the actual NSD, given the endlessly revved-up nature of the sport.

“This is really late signing day,’’ Franklin said while meeting with the media.

He added, about his birthday, “It’s unbelievable, … I’m not sure how I feel about it,’’ which goes for the revved-up nature of the sport, as well.

Almost all elite high school recruits sign in December, so as regards the recruiting class of 2022, most of the hay is long since in the barn. It’s high-quality hay; Franklin’s 25-member 2022 class ranked sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten (to Ohio State) according to the composite rankings of 24/7 Sports.

Nine of the 25 are already Penn State students. They include the number one-ranked quarterback (Drew Allar) and running back (Nick Singleton) in the country, and six of the top 10 and eight of the top 15-ranked recruits in Pennsylvania.

“One of our better classes,’’ Franklin said. “I do think it was a strong year in the state of Pennsylvania and in the region, which always helps.’’

There was some news Wednesday. Tyrece Mills, a junior-college transfer from safety from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, signed after being committed since May of 2021.

Penn State also announced the signing of Vega Ioane, an offensive lineman from Graham, Wash.

Both Mills and Ioane are three-star recruits, and thus don’t help Penn State’s class ranking. There’s reason to believe they could be significant pickups.

Lackawanna has become a reliable pipeline to Penn State, especially for safeties. Jaquan Brisker left Penn State in January as a likely early-round NFL draft pick after transferring from Lackawanna in 2019.

Penn State’s other starting safety last season, and one of its best returning players, is Ji’Ayir Brown, also from Lackawanna.

Brown was also a three-star. Mills has three years of eligibility remaining.

“We saw some similar traits,’’ Franklin said of Brisker, Brown and Mills. “The biggest thing is (Mills’) physicality. He can play any of the three safety sports, which is the two deep safeties and also that field backer/safety player that we like to play with.’’

Ioane played on a state-championship team in Washington. He’s 6-4, 330 and, Franklin said, “carries that weight was well as anybody I’ve ever seen.’’

The recruiting media consensus was that Ioane would attend Washington, and his other finalists included Minnesota, Arizona and Arizona State.

As always, Penn State needs offensive linemen.

“We think he is going to, physically, have the opportunity to compete early in his career,’’ Franklin said.

Franklin did not comment in substance on allegations made last week on social media by Bryce Mostella, a Penn State defensive lineman who said coaches have mistreated him and negatively impacted his mental health.

Franklin did point out that Mostella is not now enrolled at Penn State.

“Our focus is (with) all our student-athletes is to make sure our guys are healthy and safe,’’ Franklin said.