Penn State has a new wide receivers coach, Marques Hagans, who spent the past 11 seasons at the University of Virginia.

Hagans replaces Taylor Stubblefield, whose firing was announced last week after two seasons. Hagans will also get Stubblefield’s former title of offensive recruiting coordinator.

“He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program,’’ Franklin said in a prepared statement.

“Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State.’’

After a five-year NFL career, Hagans returned to Virginia, his alma mater, in 2011 and joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained with the Cavaliers for 11 seasons, most recently serving as associate head coach and wide receivers coach.

Changes to the wide receivers’ room has been dramatic in the three weeks since the 2022 season ended. Penn State’s two leading receivers from the 2022 season, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, will not return. But Franklin has added two sought-after WRs from the transfer portal, Dante Cephas (Kent State) and Malik McClain (Florida State).

Hagans played quarterback at Virginia from 2002-05. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, and played wide receiver for the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and then-Washington Redskins from 2006-2010.