You don’t expect James Franklin’s first news conference of spring practice to yield, you know, news.

Yet there was some Monday, as Franklin met the media hours before Penn State’s first workout of the spring football season in State College.

While speaking generally about additions to his support staff this offseason, Franklin mentioned the hiring of Danny Rocco, a longtime head coach at the FCS level, as an off-field analyst.

Rocco, 61, was fired as the head coach at Delaware in November. The Blue Hens went 5-6 last season, but reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs during the truncated 2020 season. He is 121-65 in 16 seasons as the head man at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware.

Rocco played at Penn State and Wake Forest. He is among a group of analysts brought in this offseason, including former Penn State All-American linebacker Dan Connor and Gabe Infanti, who built Philadelphia-area high school St. Joseph’s Prep into a national power.

Franklin spent much of last season talking about the need to “compete in every area,’’ with college football’s biggest powers, which typically employ armies of analysts and other off-field football staffers.

Such staffers are typically young, upwardly mobile coaches or veteran guys taking a year off from the carousel. Heavy year-to-year turnover is typical.

Still, Franklin said that, “I think we’ve made some strides there. Obviously, my new contract was a big part of that.

“It’s about manpower in recruiting. It’s about manpower in terms of breaking down film, and having enough experience and enough perspectives in the room, and then game plan and those types of things. There’s tremendous value to it.’’

Also Monday:

*In a change from the past, Franklin named some starters - at least, first-stringers as of the beginning of spring ball - at some key positions.

That includes the entire offensive line: redshirt sophomore Olumuyiwa Fashanu at left tackle, redshirt freshman Landon Tengwell at left guard, senior Juice Scruggs at center, junior Sal Wormley at right guard and redshirt junior Caeden Wallace at right tackle.

Fashanu, Scruggs and Wallace started in the Outback Bowl.

Jonathan Sutherland, a sixth-year senior who’s played safety, linebacker and on multiple special teams, is still listed as a safety on the roster. Franklin said Monday he’s likely to start at the field linebacker spot, allowing last year’s starter there, Curtis Jacobs to move inside.

“He has played his best football when he’s been closest to the ball,’’ Franklin said of Sutherland.

“A lot of times, when he was playing safety, we were dropping him down into the box, similar to what we did with (ex-safety, now a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers) Marcus Allen.’’

*Sandy Barbour, Penn State’s outgoing athletic director, also held a virtual press conference Monday. Barbour announced last week she’s retiring, which means Penn State will enter the fall semester with a new AD and University president, Neeli Bendapudi, now president of the University of Louisville, replacing the retiring Eric Barron.

“I thought (Barbour, Barron) and I worked very well together,’’ Franklin said.

“Building that relationship and rapport is critical. This athletic director hire is going to be critical for the university as a whole, for the athletic department and specifically, for the football program.’’

“I think she is fantastic,’’ Barbour said of Bendapudi. “I am really looking forward to seeing what Penn State will do, what Penn State athletics will do, under her leadership.’’

Barbour said she plans to teach in retirement. She will continue to live in State College before moving somewhere in the Western United States, where most of her family now lives.

Monday’s practice will be the first of an NCAA-mandated 15 sessions in the spring, culminating in the annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Beaver Stadium.