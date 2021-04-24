College football is changing fast, and it’s turning James Franklin from the youngish head coach who arrived at Penn State promising to handspring out of bed each morning into a middle-aged man nostalgic for the way things were.

Asked last week about a new NCAA rule that will allow all college players to transfer once with no impact on eligibility, Franklin said, “I don’t think anything’s changed.

“Let’s be honest, over the last two years everybody knew all the transfer policies and everybody was saying whatever they had to say to become eligible.”

That isn’t literally true, of course. Franklin’s point was that he and his colleagues have gotten used to operating in an environment that amounts to quasi-free agency. Franklin has acknowledged he’ll scour the NCAA transfer portal in the coming months for a quarterback, given that Penn State has only three QBs on scholarship.

Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s second-year coach, admitted the other day that, “We have someone that monitors the portal, sits there and presses refresh every 30 minutes.’’

Now the NCAA is considering NFL-style limits on contact in practice.

CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported Thursday that the limits include the reduction of full-padded practices from 21 to eight, just two full scrimmages and banning full-speed collision drills like the "Oklahoma Drill.’’

"The data is the data," Shane Lyons, the West Virginia AD who chairs the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated.

"We're going to have to make changes. We have to reduce the exposure that we're having with concussions in the preseason practice time period."

Again, Franklin seemed dubious, when asked about the changes Friday night, after his team wrapped spring practice with an intrasquad scrimmage.

“We made some rule changes a few years ago, based on data that wasn't there,’’ he said. “I just think we need to make sure that the changes we're making are making for the right reasons and we have the data to back them up.

“We also have to understand what rules in the NFL are in place because of player safety and health, and what (rules are) part of the collective bargaining agreement with the players and what they want. A lot of may come off as health and safety, and that’s really not what it is.’’

Franklin will ultimately embrace the changes, of course. What seems to really eat at him - and this has come across over and over with restrictions and logistical issues related to the pandemic - is the possibility that Penn State’s competitors won’t.

“What I’m most concerned about is that (things are) standardized across the country, and everybody follows the rules,’’ he said.

NIT-NEWS: The crowd in Beaver Stadium Friday appeared even smaller than the announced 7,562 that attended last Saturday’s quasi-Blue-White game. Friday’s was open to senior Penn State students, but there was some sale of unsold tickets to the public.

The sport is currently in an NCAA dead period for recruiting, during which recruits cannot be invited to attend practices. This being a free country and all, recruits are allowed to buy a ticket and show up.

A few notable recruits did that Friday, including Nick Singleton, a 4-star junior running back from Governor Mifflin who has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Michigan.

Jaeden Gould, a wide receiver who’s the top-ranked class of 2022 player in New Jersey, was also there. So was Alex Birchmeier, a 5-star offensive linemen from Virginia who’s the top ranked guard in the class of 2023. ….

Franklin said Friday he and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Pry will attend the NFL Draft April 29 in Cleveland to support Micah Parsons, the Penn State linebacker from Harrisburg.

Parsons, a first-round lock who could be a top-10 pick, was in Beaver Stadium Friday and briefly addressed the fans. …

Franklin said Friday the team got through spring in good shape in terms of health, but a number of notable players didn’t do much in either of the two public scrimmages.

They included defensive backs Joey Porter, Jr., Tariq Castro-Fields, and Ji'Ayir Brown and veteran LB Jesse Luketa, thought to be competing with Ellis Brooks to start at middle backer.

Franklin said Friday he considers both Luketa and Brooks starters, but also said the coaches have talked to Luketa about switching positions. Defensive end, maybe?