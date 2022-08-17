STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s open football practice Wednesday wasn’t open and wasn’t even practice.

Coach James Franklin chose to surprise his guys by canceling a workout in lieu of laser tag in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The surprise worked on the media, many of whose members were on their way to Happy Valley before they got the news.

“Doing things like this is important,’’ Franklin said after apologizing. “We’ve had some years where, because of COVID or whatever, it was challenging to do these types of events. We’re in a good place now.’’

Franklin spoke — obviously — before the laser-tagging began, as did quarterback Sean Clifford and associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

Noteworthy

• Franklin acknowledged, but didn’t expound much, on the sudden departure, through the transfer portal, of RB Coziah Holmes and true freshman edge rusher Ken Talley.

Holmes, a redshirt sophomore, was likely no higher than fifth on the depth chart.

“I don’t see it having a huge impact on where we were trending, which is probably why it happened,’’ Franklin said.

On Talley, Franklin said, “We don’t get into the specifics with any of these things. … It didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.’’

• It makes sense for Clifford and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to be clicking together in Yurcich’s second season at Penn State and Clifford’s sixth. Clifford said that’s what’s been happening.

“We know each other so well now that we he calls a play, I know exactly what look he’s looking for,’’ he said. “And if we’re not in that look, I’m able to get into something else.

“Always accounting for everybody and then, if I’m hot, knowing where to go with the ball, I think you’re going to see a significant difference there.’’

Yurcich is Clifford’s fourth college offensive coordinator, with Joe Moorhead, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca.

• The staff’s designated “talk of the preseason’’ guy appears to be CB Johnny Dixon, a junior who transferred in from South Carolina before last season. He played in 12 games last year, largely on special teams.

“When guys come to the program, there’s always an adjustment period,’’ Smith said. “This offseason was huge for him.’’

With sophomore Kobe King and redshirt junior Joey Porter Jr. the apparent leaders to start at CB and Daequan Hardy returning as an effective nickel back, it’s hard to see where Dixon fits in, at least beyond what he did last year.

“We rotate a lot of defensive backs,’’ Smith said. “He’s going to play a ton of football for us.’’

• Franklin said Tyler Elsdon, a sophomore from North Schuylkill High, is winning the one important job middle linebacker that is clearly up for grabs this camp, middle linebacker.

The other guy in the hunt is redshirt freshman Kalen King.

“Kalen is still figuring it all out,’’ Franklin said. “He’s still a redshirt freshman, and that (position) is basically the quarterback of the defense. He’ll definitely play week one, though.’’

Franklin said Elsdon reminds him of Jan Johnson, the former QB at Governor Mifflin High who went from a year on Penn State’s wrestling team to eventually starting at MLB.

• The Nittany Lions are still about a week away from full-blown game prep for the season opener Sept. 1, a Thursday, at Purdue. Franklin said the team will treat the seven days from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Aug. 31 as a regular game week.