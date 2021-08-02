In the final week of every offseason, James Franklin takes Penn State’s football program on a staff retreat.

This year, it’s happening in Lancaster.

Franklin and about 50 assistant coaches and support staff arrived at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square on Monday morning for two days of what Franklin called, “concentrated time together.’’

There will be four hours of meetings Monday and Tuesday mornings. In the afternoons, the golfers in the party will tee it up at Bent Creek Country Club. In the evenings, there will be dinners at the Belvedere Inn and Josephine’s.

“I try to bring everybody along who’s going to have a role in our program day-to-day in season,’’ Franklin said by telephone Monday, “so everybody understands our philosophy and approach.

“If you're not careful, you don't talk enough about these things, two, three years down the road, you think everybody understands your culture and philosophy. But they don't, based on turnover.’’

Franklin became sold on the idea of an annual retreat when he was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in 2005, and head coach Mike Sherman took his staff to the Destination Kohler resort in Wisconsin.

“I just thought, this is really good,’’ Franklin said. “The nice thing is you’re away. You're not constantly getting pulled in different directions and pulled out in meetings.’’

Other than the content of the meetings, Franklin said he doesn’t put together the itinerary.

“I just get on the bus and go where it goes,’’ he said.

When Franklin was the head coach at Vanderbilt, half of the staff rented pontoon boats.

“Next thing you know we’re all jumping off a cliff,’’ he said. “There’s video of it somewhere on social media."

Since Franklin has been at Penn State, retreats have been held in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

There was no retreat last year, due to the pandemic. COVID-19 hit Penn State football hard. The team went 4-5 last year, losing its first five games, and the 2020 and ’21 recruiting cycles were below standard.

The 2022 cycle, which is ongoing, has seen a spectacular turnaround. The ’22 class is ranked second in the country, behind only Ohio State, by most recruiting experts.

Critically, Franklin has been able to get recruits on campus, hold camps and other recruiting events, for the first time in over a year.

“I've always felt like Penn State's one of these places that you have to see and feel for yourself,’’ he said. “It's hard for people to understand what walking into that stadium is like, what a game-day environment is like.’’

It does not mean, Franklin said, that the philosophy and approach they’ll discuss here has changed.

“I would say, in some ways, the opposite,’’ Franklin said. “Maybe we found some new ways to get things done under challenging circumstances, but really I think it reinforced our way of operating.’’

Franklin was cautioned that Bent Creek has out-of-bounds stakes on every hole, so maybe some of the golfers in his group may want to leave their driver in the bag at times.

“I would prefer our guys to be bold and aggressive,’’ he said. “I’d say, leave the driver in their hand. I want us to play that course the way we’ll play this season.’’