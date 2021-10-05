Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. It’s about the Hawkeyes. Most weeks, the balance of the discussion Tuesday is more about Penn State than the opponent.

Not this week.

Iowa, which hosts the Nittany Lions, is ranked third in the country, and leads nation in interceptions, turnovers forced (16) and turnover margin (+12).

On offense, Franklin said, Iowa is about, “play action, play action, play action. That’s probably the biggest thing we’re going to be working on all week.’’

On defense, the Hawkeyes could be described as being simple, but not simplistic.

“That’s what the smartest people in the world do, right?’’ Franklin said. “They take complex things and present them in a very clear and precise manner.

“They’re going to know the tendencies, because they’re spending their time studying you. The method to their success is through repetition, making sure they’re lined up and sound, and it allows their plays to play fast, confident and aggressive.’’

2. A tough place to play. Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is, of course, in bucolic Iowa. Its signature tradition is a touching one - everyone turning and waving at kids in the University children’s hospital across the street between the first and second quarters.

It’s still a seriously hostile place for visiting teams.

“The way their field is set up, the sidelines are tight, and (the fans) are right on top of you,’’ Franklin said. “You have fans who’ve had season tickets forever, so we’ve built up a relationship. They know a lot about you. It’s a tough environment, but we’re looking forward to it.’’

3. Establishing the run (revisited). Penn State ran for 209 yards against Indiana last week, so progress is being made in the Lions’ weakest area.

Being able to run when, in Franklin’s familiar phrasing, “everyone in the stadium knows you’re going to,’’ remains a challenge.

“More than anything, it’s a mentality,’’ Franklin said. “We need to be more physical. There’s times when we’re on a double-team, and we’re not getting as much movement as we need to get.

“If we are who I think we are, we got to be able to line up and get a yard or two, … I think we took a step in the right direction last week. Maybe not in that specific area, but in the running game. I believe that will translate over time.’’

4. Noah Cain and the Lawn Boyz: The ground game was also considered a problem when Penn State went to Iowa in a similar situation two years ago. Cain, then a true freshman, emerged from an RB committee with a 100-yard game, mostly on inside runs that moved the chains and the clock, and scored the winning touchdown.

It’s an RB committee again. Cain has struggled, and seemed less than 100 percent physically, which Franklin didn’t quite acknowledge Tuesday, but vaguely hinted at.

“Until somebody steps up and shows that they are the guy, it’s hard for us to just crown somebody,’’ Franklin said.

On Cain in particular, he added, “Everybody is working through things, and he always approaches things in the right way. He lives in the training room whether he’s got a bump or bruise, rehab or prehab. He’s been great, and we expect him to be full-go on Saturday.’’

5. East vs. West: The Big Ten East, in the opinion of many and according to some metrics, has been the best division of any conference in the sport this year.

Franklin said he’s often been told that the difference between Big Ten’s divisions is not that great.

“Historically, it (supposedly) evens itself out,’’ he said. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily true.’’

Franklin sounded as if he thinks realignment should at least be on the table.

“I think studying the history of it is important,’’ he said. “If you look at what programs have been the most successful, I would think you’d like to try to evenly split (those) up.

“I think that’s the right thing for the conference if we’re trying to get as many teams into the playoff as possible. I think it’s a reasonable, healthy discussion to have every single year.’’