Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Not your ordinary (1-0 this) week. Franklin relentlessly preaches a “1-0 this week,’’ approach to the season, but not even he can sell the idea that fifth-ranked Michigan is literally the same as, say, Ohio. On the other hand, if you don’t take care of business every single week of the year, …

It makes for some interesting psychology.

“It’s kind of a science and an art,’’ Franklin said. “If you put all your eggs in (the big-game) basket, then you don’t handle the ones that everyone wants to look past. It’s a fine line, managing those two things.’’

That brought Franklin back to perhaps his favorite subject, the importance of University-wide, year-round commitment.

“That commitment, that alignment, the other 364 days a year, is critical. Nobody wants to talk about that. They want to talk about Saturday.

“That’s why you come to a place like Penn State, to play in these types of games. We’ve got to find a way to be successful.’’

2. Managing the bye. The numbers are sobering: Penn State under Franklin is 3-5 coming off an open date in the schedule, and has lost 13 straight road games against top-five opponents.

The post-bye losses having included season-definers to Iowa last year, Minnesota in 2019 and Michigan State in 2018.

Franklin said he’s changed the off-week schedule, swapping a developmental practice mostly for non-travel players for an extra-day of full-blown Michigan prep.

There’s also a big-picture element. Recruiting has developed depth. The depth has been developed by playing a lot of people. Playing a lot of people means a healthy, fresh but also tested roster five weeks in.

Except for WR Keandre Lambert-Smith’s lower-body issue - Franklin said he’s hopeful Lambert-Smith can go Saturday - Penn State appears remarkably healthy.

“There’s less question marks that you guys have as media, and that we as coaches have, of our depth overall,’’ Franklin said, “and also about specific positions that you guys had a ton of questions about.’’

3. Maintaining the rush. Michigan’s defensive ends last year, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, were the No. 2 and No. 45 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Without them, the Wolverines have 22 sacks in six games and haven’t fallen off much.

Part of that is strength of schedule (Colorado St., Hawaii, UConn). Another part of being ahead early, forcing people to throw.

Not all of it, though.

“I think we’re better equipped (to handle it),’’ Franklin said. “Better from a personnel standpoint but also in terms of not getting away from the run, not being one-dimensional and sticking to the plan.’’

4. O-line progress: “Better equipped,’’ (see above) means improvement to the offensive line, Penn State’s biggest issue heading into this season and for most of the Franklin Era.

The 245-yard rushing performance at Auburn Sept. 17 felt like a breakthrough, but Michigan is obviously another level.

“It’s consistency,’’ Franklin said. “It’s getting a hat on a hat but also blocking with a mentality, trying to finish people so guys can’t fall off a block (and limit a run to) four yards. Finish a block, and now a ballcarrier can turn a four-yard run into an explosive play.

“Overall, I’ve been pleased. We’re going in the right direction, and that group is starting to play with some confidence.’’

5. Michigan has settled on a QB: The Wolverines went with a quarterback platoon for most of last season and the beginning of this one, but has settled on blue-chip sophomore JJ McCarthy over veteran Cade McNamara, who actually started all 14 games last year.

McNamara reportedly is nursing a leg injury. McCarthy has completed 78 percent of his throws for nine TDs and one interception, and is fifth in the country in pass efficiency.

“I’ve been impressed with his poise,’’ Franklin said of McCarthy. “I think part of his poise, his confidence, is his athleticism. He’s been very accurate, and he can make all the throws.’’

He has also benefitted from an exceptional offensive line and running game.

“They’ve been great on first down,’’ Franklin said. “They’ve been able to stay ahead of the sticks. That takes pressure off the quarterback, and it takes pressure off the offensive coordinator.’’