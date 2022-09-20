Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Still no bragging about the OL. Franklin vowed this offseason to offer no hype, to never “bang his fist on the table,’’ about his long-beleagured offensive line.

He’s sticking to that even after the O-line’s apparent breakthrough at Auburn - 245 rushing yards and no sacks in Penn State’s 41-12 romp.

“I’m still not ready,’’ he said, although he did pointedly mention the sack-free performance in his opening remarks.

“I’m going to hold off. I’m still not ready to pound the table, probably won’t be all year long. I know as soon as I say something positive, something won’t go well.’’

He did mention that the seven starting-rotation OLs - Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, Juice Scruggs, Caeden Wallace, Sal Wormley, Hunter Nourzad and Bryce Effner - were named offensive players of the week by the coaching staff.

2. (Brenton) Strange days, indeed. Among the Penn State players who’ve popped through three games, perhaps the least talked-about has been tight end Brenton Strange.

Strange, a redshirt junior, has contributed before, but was seen more as part of a tight end committee last season, with Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.

Partly because Johnson missed the first two games with an injury, Strange has emerged. He has six catches for 80 yards Saturday, and has nine for 169 yards, a team-hjigh 19 yards per catch, 6 for 80 including the game-changing, 67-yard TD just before halftime of the Purdue game.

“Brenton is playing as good as any tight end in the country,’’ said Franklin, who reiterated his preference for tight ends who are more than big wide receivers.

“If we’re just going to award tight ends because of receiving yards and touchdowns, to me there’s so much more to playing tight end than that,’’ he said.

“Our tight ends are having a big impact on (the running game) as well. Brenton is very well-rounded, and I think true football people recognize that.’’

3. Size isn’t everything, but it’s something. Penn State has gotten bigger offensively and smaller defensively this season.

That means more “heavy,’’ sets on offense, using multiple tight ends and even an ersatz T-formation look, with QB Sean Clifford directly behind center, in short-yardage situations.

On defense, it has meant featuring five, six and even seven defensive backs. Even the linebackers and edge rushers are lean, athletic guys, so that at times the D physically looks like hulking anchor tackle PJ Mustipher and 10 DBs.

“Coming into this season, there were more questions at linebacker than at DB, so it’s just based on getting your best players on the field,’’ Franklin said. “(On offense) it has helped our physicality. It definitely helps with the quarterback sneak. It makes us a little arder to prepare for.’’

4. The legend of Chad Powers. When Penn State held its open casting-call for non-scholarship players in August, a long-haired, mustachioed, fortyish guy showed up, claiming to be a prospective quarterback and calling himself Chad Powers.

It was really a heavily disguised Eli Manning, videotaping a segment for an episode of “Eli’s Places,’’ a show available on ESPN-Plus which will air Wednesday. Portions have already hit social media, and are pretty funny.

Manning attended Ole Miss. Why Penn State?

“”Eli’s a regional guy, you know, lives in New Jersey, did tremendous things with the Giants,’’ Franklin said. “When they reached out, obviously we wanted to be a part of it.’’

Franklin said it required only about 10 minutes of Franklin’s time, and didn’t intrude on practice, since it was focused on the walk-on tryout, a separate thing. Franklin got Manning to address the team briefly.

The show’s release this week, fresh off the big win at Auburn with the program riding high, is good fortune for Penn State.

“It can’t be at the expense of what you’re here to do,’’ Franklin said, “but you know, this is a game. It should be fun. Providing opportunities to kind of peek behind the curtain and show some personality, … There’s value in it.’’

5. Anthony Ivey’s progress. Eight wide receivers have caught passes for Penn State this season, and at least 10 have appeared in a game. Ivey, a true freshman WR from, Manheim Township, isn’t one of them, and hasn’t been on a travel roster.

Which is not to say, according to Franklin, that Ivey is struggling.

“I’m proud of him, his development and growth and evolution,’’ he said. “He’s doing really well in school, and he’s probably further along as a football player than we anticipated.’’

Ivey has been part of the developmental squad, or scout team, and is very likely to be redshirted.

“When you can keep a really good player in the state of Pennsylvania home, it makes a lot of sense for everybody. He’s still got work to do like a lot of them do, but the people that read your newspaper, people in Pennsylvania, I think they’re going to be happy with Anthony Ivey throughout his career.’’