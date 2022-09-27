Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Secondary U? Penn State has been passed on 189 times, most in the country.

Part of that is the opposition - Purdue, being Purdue, threw it 60 times against the Nittany Lions week one, and targeted shutdown corner Joey Porter, Jr. a crazy 14 times - and part the way the games have played out.

It’s not really working, though. The Nittany Lions lead the country in pass breakups, and have had four interceptions and nine quarterback sacks. Only 12 of 130 FBS teams have been better at pass defense as measured by opponents’ passing efficiency.

It’s not just Porter, who’s been respectfully left alone since the Purdue game. Defensive back is Penn State’s deepest, most athletic and maybe best position-group.

“One thing that’s a little different this year is we have size, speed and experience,’’ Frankin said. “Sometimes you have a combination, but not all three of those. Then, Terry (Smith, the CB coach) has done a great job recruiting and developing those guys on and off the field.’’

2. There has been a Smith Vilbert sighting. Vilbert, a fourth-year defensive end, started the Outback Bowl last year and tied a bowl record with three sacks. He has not dressed for a game this year, which has been assumed to be due to an injury.

But Franklin announced Tuesday that the coaches had named Vilbert scout team defensive player of the week.

Franklin talked, if cryptically, about Vilbert’s status Tuesday.

“Just not available,’’ he said. “I’d like to sit down with Smith and make sure he and I are on the same page.

“I want to be respectful of (all the players’) situations, whether it’s personal, whether its professional, whether’s it’s academic, whatever. I’m really proud that Smith is a part of our program, and I’ll leave it at that for now.’’

3. More roster news: OG Hunter Nourzad, the Cornell transfer who’s been the first OL off the bench, didn’t play Saturday due to “bumps and bruises,’’ according to Franklin.

That allowed junior JB Nelson to step in, and Franklin said, “We were excited about the way (Nelson) practiced, and how he played in the game.’’

Mehki Flowers, the star WR/DB/KR from Central Dauphin East, made his first appearance of the year in the Central Michigan game, and was named defensive scout team player of the week.

Other players of the week: RB Kaytron Allen on offense, CB Kobe King on dfeense and punter Barney Amor on special teams.

4. The kicking situation. Amor has emerged as one of the best in the country and a team leader.

The kicking situation is another animal. Jake Pinegar and Sander Sahaydak are 3-for-6 on field goals. Pinegar has missed an extra point, and Franklin used Pinegar, Sahaydak and Gabe Nwosu on kickoffs last week, because none of them has emerged.

“It’s all based on practice and game data,’’ Franklin said. “More times than not, it’s decided pretty clearly in practice.’’

Not right now, though.

“We’ve got to be better. That’s coaching, that’s protection, that’s production.’’

5. Wildcats to block. This week’s opponent, Northwestern (1-3), has really struggled after a season opening defeat of Nebraska. The Wildcats do have a formidable offensive line and, in particular, a third-year sophomore left tackle Peter Skoronski, who’s one of the best at that critical position in the country.

"I think our defensive ends are excited about it. This is why you come to a place like Penn State, to compete and play against this type of talent."

Further, Mike Bajakian, Northwestern’s offensive coordinator, is what Franklin called, “a big chipper,’’ meaning he likes to use tight ends and running backs for double-teaming “chip,’’ blocks on linemen.

“Some people do that when they feel like there’s a matchup challenge,’’ Franklin said. “He does it all the time. That’s something we’re going to have to deal with, and we’re aware of it.’’