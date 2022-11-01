Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. The QB hedge: Franklin was asked, now that Penn State has two conference losses, if a change in the allotment of quarterback playing time, i.e. less for sixth-year senior Sean Clifford and more for freshman Drew Allar, was in the offing.

“(This question) almost comes off to me as if this game (vs. Indiana Saturday) is not really important,’’ Franklin said. “We’re going to go back to who gives us the best chance to be 1-0 this week.

“Whoever that is, based on this week’s practice and preparation, we’ll go with, and that’s really how it’s been all year long.’’

Franklin is likely to always reject the, “Now that the critical part of the season is over, …’’ thinking, but this is the first time, in a season-long QB controversy, that he hasn’t said or strongly suggested that Clifford would start.

Franklin also mentioned that Clifford asked for a meeting with Franklin Sunday, but that that hadn’t happened yet.

2. Is Allar getting better? Presumably, Allar, a five-star prospect and an apparently huge talent, is getting closer to being ready.

Isn’t he?

“He’s done a nice job in practice,’’ Franklin said, somewhat tepidly. “Obviously, there’s a lot of excitement about him.’’

Later, though, Franklin recalled standing at midfield during a preseason practice with FOX Sports commentator Joel Klatt.

“Joel watches five or six throws, and (Allar) was just a giant human being with a quick release that can get the ball out and make all the throws,’’ Franklin said.

“He has shown to be accurate, and he can throw from different launch points and angles. And, Sean’s been a big part of this, but for a young kid, he’s doing a really good job of preparing. He’s doing a lot of things well, but, again, he’s a true freshman.’’

3. Ohio State redux: Yes, Penn State has four critical turnovers in last week’s 44-31 loss. Yes, there was something of a fourth-quarter collapse.

But was the overall matchup, especially on the line of scrimmage, and the overall snap-for-snap flow of the game, against perhaps the country’s best team, a reason for encouragement?

“You can’t pick and choose the stuff you like and discard the stuff you don’t like,’’ Franklin said. “But, the thing that was obvious to me and to us as a coaching staff, whether people agree or not, we’re better than we were two weeks ago.

“We’re better than we were a week ago. There was a ton of stuff on that film to feel good about and be proud of, … but we had critical mistakes, and when you have critical mistakes against that type of opponent, they have a chance to make you pay for it.’’

4. Olu, Renaissance man: While a young star may be in the incubation stage in the QB room, one has emerged in full in Olu Fashanu, a 19 year-old left offensive tackle

Fashanu is 6-6, 315 pounds and possesses what Franklin calls, “unbelievable play strength.’’

That’s as opposed to weight-room strength, which Fashanu also has.

“He’s usually in great position,’’ Franklin said, “but even when he’s out of position he has the ability to get himself back into a winning position against a defensive end.’’

Franklin also said Fashanu is a potential Academic All-American and candidate for the Campbell Trophy, which Franklin called “the academic Heisman.’’

Fashanu is a sophomore, but has been out of high school for three years and thus draft-eligible. NFL scouts, and of late NFL player agents, have been all over him.

“And,’’ Franklin added, praising Fashanu’s relentless consistency and commitment, “NO drama.’’

5. Roster moves: Olu walked off the field Saturday with a trainer near the end of the Ohio State game. He wasn’t limping or favoring anything.

Franklin doesn’t talk about injuries unless, 1. They’re season-ending, or 2. The player is question will definitely play next time out.

Fashanu is neither.

“We’ll see how it goes in practice this week,’’ he said.

Veteran RB Keyvone Lee has been in and out of uniform, and hasn’t played in recent weeks. All the RB work has gone to freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Franklin said Lee has been “out or limited,’’ for five weeks, and he’s hopeful Lee will be back for the Indiana game.

“We’ve been fortunate this year to have at least two backs we feel good about every week, but you want to rotate them as much as you can,’’ Franklin said.