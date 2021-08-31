Five takeaways from James Franklin’s first weekly press conference of the 2021 season:

1. On to Wisconsin: In a normal offseason, James Franklin doesn’t talk openly about the week one opponent, and certainly doesn’t install a countdown clock in the weight room, until the week of the season opener.

“Having Wisconsin as a opening game is different,’’ Franklin said during his first (virtual) in-season meeting with the media Tuesday.

The Badgers are a conference opponent, ranked 12th in the country. They represent by far the most serious season-opening test, at least on paper - Indiana, you may recall, was a sizable test a year ago - of the Franklin Era.

The countdown clock has been ticking all summer.

“That was a big motivator and driver for us all offseason,’’ Franklin said. “All summer and all training camp, that's been up there ticking down and I kept saying, it's going to be here before you know it. Every team meeting would end with a slide with how many days we had left.’’

The Badgers are a 5.5-point favorite.

2. No depth chart: Penn State under Franklin has always posted a weekly depth chart game weeks, usually Tuesday morning. There wasn’t one this week and apparently won’t be one this year.

Franklin said not every program in the Big Ten (read: Michigan) has been doing depth charts, and that Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue have dropped, or considered dropping, the practice.

“It didn’t make sense for us to do it if others weren’t,’’ he said. “The reality is, the local media, you guys are here all the time, you know what the depth chart is.

“I know on Sundays or even Saturdays when we're breaking down the next opponent, if (the depth chart is) already out there, it saves some work and saves some time.’’

Couple counter-points here: Saturday or Sunday is not Tuesday. The roughly 25 minutes once a week the media gets to observe practice is not nearly enough to know who the starters are at positions where that’s not obvious, and there are several of those right now.

But, hey, if the coach thinks it’s a competitive disadvantage, ...

3. Roberson is the backup. Franklin did reveal that third-year sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson is the No. 2 quarterback, behind starter Sean Clifford and ahead of true freshman Christian Veilleux.

They are the only three scholarship QBs on the roster.

“(Roberson has) thrown for a high percentage,’’ Franklin said. “For a while there, his attempts-without-an-interception was ridiculously high. The ball jumps off his hand. When he's confident pre-snap with what to do, he’s very effective post-snap. I think he's opened a lot of eyes this camp.’’

4. Ask not what you can do for Mike Yurcich. Ask what Mike Yurcich can do for you. A constant theme this season will be the impact of Yurcich, the new offensive coordinator, on Clifford, the fifth-year senior QB who’s had four college OCs.

“Mike's been different, and I think in a lot of ways I think it's been good for Shawn,’’ Franklin said. “Mike's aggressive, in how he coaches. That’s important because come Saturdays, it's going to be an aggressive game. I think he does a really good job of balancing those things and putting pressure on our quarterbacks.’’

Earlier Tuesday, wide receiver Jahan Dotson said he sees an improvement in Clifford’s decision-making.

“(Yurcich) felt like Sean had too much on his plate,’’ Dotson said. “He was worried about too much.’’

Now, Dotson said, Clifford has a load off his mind and shoulders, and is "just playing ball."

5. Are the Lions ready for this? Penn State has practiced with music played louder than any noise Camp Randall Stadium in Madison can produce. They’ve scrimmaged at noon, or 11 a.m. Wisconsin time, which is kickoff time Saturday.

“You do everything you possibly can to be as thorough and as detailed as you can,’’ Franklin said. “You talk about what it's going to be like, show what it's going to be like, and create as much pressure as you possibly can in practice, with the fine line of also building confidence, so that we can go in there and play well and play aggressive and play fast for four quarters.’’

Ultimately, though, Franklin admitted that, “ you don't ever truly know until you step out into that environment.’’