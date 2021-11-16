Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Saturday is Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, a term that has a different meaning in the post-COVID world, mostly because the 2020 season didn’t count, for eligibility purposes.

There are now seniors, fifth-year seniors and “COVID seniors.’’ Franklin acknowledged he didn’t know which players, or how many, would participate in ceremonies before the game.

“Andy Frank, our recruiting coordinator, had a meeting with our compliance department, just to go through all of it, even from a recruiting perspective,’’ Franklin said.

“It’s kind of a mess. … I think it was eye-opening to (the compliance folks), how messy it is. It’s not as clean as I’d like it to be, for you guys to know who’s coming back and who’s not.’’

2. Clifford still fighting. Penn State QB Sean Clifford took a frightful beating from the Michigan defense Saturday, being sacked seven times and hit at least five others on pass plays, plus nine times he carried the ball on planned runs.

Franklin suggested Clifford is neither down nor out.

“He’s getting hit too many times,’’ Franklin said. “He is battling his tail off. I love him, and I’m super-proud of him. He’s going to have a great week of practice this week, and I know he’ll do the same thing and play his tail off Saturday.’’

3. Playmakers beyond Dotson. After the game Saturday, an obviously frustrated Franklin suggested Penn State doesn’t have explosive playmakers on offense other than the brilliant wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

He sounded Tuesday like he regretted saying that.

“Having had time to think about that and (having) watched the film, obviously, (WR) Parker Washington has had a number of explosive plays,’’ Franklin said. “Right now, we just don’t have the explosive plays in the running game.

“We’re run the ball a little bit better the past couple weeks, but there’s opportunities for big plays that we’ve made in the past, and we need to be making going forward, so that’ll be a focus all week long.’’

4. Again, he gets it. Franklin was asked if, with the benefit of hindsight over the last six weeks or so, if the endless rumors about his coaching future have been a distraction to him.

“We’ve been in the same situation before and had really strong seasons,’’ he said, although perhaps not with the absolute knowledge that places like USC and LSU will be hiring new coaches over the next few months or even weeks.

“We’ve lost some games we had chances to win, and our record looks different,’’ he said. “So, I get it, people are trying to connect the dots there. All the things I’m able to control, you know, I’m controlling.’’

5. The end is in sight. Penn State has lost four of five, gone from No. 5 in the country to nowheresville, and has two games left. Will Franklin have to coach motivation for Saturday’s game with Rutgers beyond the usual, “1-0 this week,’’ ethos?

“You’ve got to be aware of it,’’ Franklin admitted. “We’re not robots, right?

“Our guys want to be successful. They want it for the fans, for their families, for themselves. Obviously, there’s frustration.

But I would say, if you look at the tape of how our guys played last week, they played extremely hard. They competed their tails off.

“That’s what I’m looking for at practice, and that’s what I’m looking for on Saturdays.’’