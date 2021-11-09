Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. “It all matters.” Penn State hosts Michigan Saturday at 6-3, with no chance to win a conference title or make the college football playoff.

What, specifically, is left to play for?

“One thing is we have been able to get a few guys back, from a health perspective, which has been important for us,’’ Franklin said. “We anticipate being able to do that again on Saturday.

“Every win is important, going forward. ...It all matters - the development matters. The scheme matters. The recruiting matters. You’re going to have injuries, so you better have depth. You better put your players in the best position to be successful.’’

2. Hansard will miss a half. Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game with Michigan after he shoved Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa as Tagovailoa careened off the field on to the Penn State sideline last week.

Hansard issued a statement via social media apologizing to Tagovailoa, the Terps and teammate Rasheed Walker, who wears Hansard’s uniform number, 53, and thus was accused of the push by some.

Hansard is not a starter, but his role has increased slightly due to the absence of injured DT P.J. Mustipher.

Franklin called the shove, “not a good look,’’ and said there has been communication with the Big Ten office on the incident.

He added that, “I hope everybody understands that that’s not who Fred Hansard is, … and all the great things he’s done both on and off the field and as a student-athlete.’’

3. Roster management. Franklin said he and his staff spent time Tuesday morning discussing which players who have appeared in the NCAA limit of four games will be redshirted - and thus shut down for the year - and which will burn the redshirt and keep playing.

He said there’s only one player clearly in the latter category, true-freshman safety Jaylen Reed.

“He wants to play,’’ Franklin said. “He’s ready to play. We need him on special teams, and we need him in some of our defensive packages.’’

Franklin said there could be other players in this category, as they reach or approach the four-game threshold over the remaining three weeks of the regular season, but, “Jaylen is probably the main one.’’

4. Longer is better. Penn State’s defense, and especially its red-zone defense, has been among the best in the country. The Lions have allowed 10 touchdowns in 34 red-zone trips by opponents. In 12 of those they’ve allowed no points.

“It was an offseason priority for sure,’’ Franklin said, adding that the defensive line has gotten better at having “rush discipline,’’ meaning that sacks have gone down, but to the benefit of coverage of screen passes and QB scrambles.

“The other thing,’’ Franklin said, “is we’ve done a better job recruiting and developing length in the back end.’’

One corner, Joey Porter, Jr., is 6-2. One safety, Jaquan Brisker, is 6-1. Linebacker Brandon Smith is 6-4.

“There’s a lot of ways to reduce space on defense,’’ Franklin said. “Obviously, one way is with speed, but length is also important.’’

5. Is throwing enough? Penn State has passed 99 times in its last two games. This season’s most persistent, ongoing frustration is over the inability to run the ball.

On the other hand, Purdue bounced Michigan State from the unbeaten last week, racking up 594 yards of offense, 536 of them in the air. Ohio State held off Nebraska on 490 total yards, 405 via the pass.

Penn State’s last three opponents, Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State, are better at defending the run than the pass.

So is throwing the ball all over the place the reality that Franklin and Penn State fans are going to have to get used to?

“I do think we took a positive step in the run game Saturday,’’ Franklin insisted, not for the first time. “You can win by throwing it 50 times, but I also want us to be in a position where if we need to run it 30 or 40 times, we can do that. Not only this season, but throughout our time here, that’s the ultimate goal.’’