Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. “I felt like we were fighting more than Auburn.”: As expected, Franklin researched the more controversial calls made by an SEC officiating crew in Saturday night’s win over Auburn.

The most egregious of them, the officials taking a down away from Penn State’s offense, was acknowledged by the SEC in a statement issued Sunday morning.

Proceeding that one was an intentional grounding call on Penn State QB Sean Clifford.

“For you to get intentional grounding from the pocket, you have to be under duress,’’ Franklin said. “I didn’t really feel like we were under duress in this situation.

“And just so you guys know, that was an option route, so Sean wasn’t throwing it away. We had the choice to go deep or short, and he thought the receiver was going to go deep.’’

There was also an apparent intentional grounding, uncalled, on Auburn QB Bo Nix.

“They said he left the pocket,” Franklin added. “I think the ball was snapped from just inside the hash and the quarterback threw the ball from the hash. So I would not interpret that as outside of the pocket.”

There was also the fourth-and-1 fake punt, short-snapped to lineman P.J. Mustipher. The obvious issue there was the spot of the ball, which made Mustipher inches short of the first down.

There was another problem, according to Franklin.

“In punting situations, in kicking situations, it is illegal to have the center covered (by a defender),’’ he said. “So obviously, without somebody over the center, I think we would have been in a much more positive situation there.”

There’s more. Franklin said that after studying the tape, on a late-hit call against Penn State’s Brandon Smith, Smith was actually to pull up and hold the ballcarrier up.

“That one, I guess, could go either way,’’ Franklin said. “But, again, I think if you’re trying to pull up on the sideline after running full speed, that’s challenging.”

“Challenging,’’ is Franklin-ese for “brutal.’’

2. Lovett suspended: During the ABC broadcast of Saturday’s game, Chris Fowler claimed of Penn State RB John Lovett that “A disciplinary suspension kept him out of the first couple of games.”

Franklin didn’t actually deny that Lovett, a transfer from Baylor who did not appear in Penn State’s first two games, had been suspended. He was clearly surprised, and less than pleased, to learn Tuesday that Fowler said he was.

“I don’t know where they would have got that from,’’ Franklin said. “I’m glad you mentioned that. We’re going to check to see if that was stated, because no one has stated that to me. First time I’m hearing that.’’

3. Throw out 2020: In interviews this season, Franklin has pushed back a bit on comparisons, even very favorable ones, between now and last year’s pandemic-addled season.

Someone suggested Tuesday’s for example, that Franklin seems particularly fiery this year.

“I just think we have to be careful, comparing recent history to my career,’’ he said. “I think most people would say I’m a fiery, passionate guy. Last year was a different year from a lot of perspectives.

“I think I’m probably similar to how I’ve been. I was fiery (Saturday) for a number of reasons. … I felt like we were fighting a lot, and I was happy to see our guys battle through it.’’

4. As always, recruiting: In addition to everything else, Saturday’s game was huge from a recruiting standpoint, with roughly 300 recruits and their guests attending the game.

At least one verbal commitment was secured, from Chartiers Valley High junior CB Lamont Payne.

“I thought we did a tremendous job with not only the number of recruits we had on campus, but high-end, priority recruits,’’ Franklin said.

“I thought we did a great job getting them here, and I thought the energy in the stadium and the music, … I thought it was really well organized. Our staff did a great job.’’

5. Nova is next: Saturday’s game, with Villanova, should be relatively light work for the Lions.

Don’t let Franklin hear you say, that, though. He recited a long list of FCS and otherwise low-profile teams that have pulled off upsets of FBS opponents already this season.

Franklin went to Neshaminy High, not far from the Villanova campus, and played at East Stroudsburg.

“Would I have like to be recruited by Villanova? Yes,’’ he said. “They gave me the stiff-arm just like Penn State did. I wasn’t good enough.’’