Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. The day after. After Penn State’s less than dazzling, 38-17 defeat of Villanova Saturday, Franklin promised that Sunday’s practice would be “challenging.’’

It was, within limits.

“I was a little edgy on Sunday,’’ he said. “That was intentional.

“On a Sunday, I think you can be pretty aggressive in trying to get things cleaned up that need to be. After a win, people are less defensive and more open to hearing feedback.’’

Franklin also made clear, though, that on game weeks, the real work, and useful temperature-taking, occur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s one thing to have a tough meeting (on Sunday), but you’re still out there in your shorts, and the weather’s still beautiful and the music’s playing.

“Tuesday’s a work day. We’re full pads, and it’s a work day. Usually, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are very telling about what your mentality and your approach is.’’

2. Revenge? Last year’s season-opening 36-35, overtime loss to Indiana was unlikely, controversial, and a gut-punch from which the Nittany Lions, arguably, took most of the 2020 season to recover.

Franklin didn’t want to hear, or talk, about it Tuesday.

“The only people I ever hear use (terms like revenge) are when I get a question like this,’’ he said. “Our entire focus is on beating Indiana. This Saturday. This season.’’

Franklin admitted that at this relatively early point in the season, he does look at film of last year’s game against an opponent.

“You do factor that in,’’ he said, “but all that really matters if you have to find a way to beat the team you are playing this Saturday.’’

3. Ground game, revisited. The one clear flaw in Penn State’s 4-0 start has been the inability to run the ball consistently.

It’s easy to see that as a simple failure of the offensive line to get push, but it appears that a lot of tackles in the run game are being made at the second level. Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn, Auburn’s Chandler Wooten, and Villanova’s Forrest Rhyne, all linebackers, have had huge games against Penn State.

“Part of it is, how can you create some indecision and hesitation with motions and shifts in some of the misdirection stuff to keep (LBs) honest, so they can’t play as fast and aggressive as they want,’’ Franklin said.

“The RPOs play into that, too. I’d argue one of the reasons we’re throwing the ball so well is (opponents) are committing so many people to the box to stop the run.’’

4. More on edginess. Franklin insisted he gives his beleaguered offensive line “a positive grade,’’ through four games.

He did admit, though, that, “I’d like to see us play with a little more of an edge. Specifically in the run game, but in the pass game, too, there’s been opportunities. When you’re slide protecting or whatever it may be, and you don’t have a threat in your gap, you know, kick the defensive end, or help the offensive tackle on the defensive end.

“We have protected the quarterback a little better, in a four-game stretch, than we have in the past, but we can still do a little bit better there.’’

5. Pump the brakes, Sean. Penn State QB Sean Clifford, who has called himself the “most confident quarterback in the country,’’ declared Saturday night that Penn State is, “one of, I still think, I mean, … the best team in the country.’’

“I appreciate Sean’s confidence,’’ Franklin said in response to that. “I appreciate Sean’s belief in his teammates and the program, …’’

Yes, there’s a ‘but’ coming.

“I just want to beat Indiana,’’ Franklin said. “I appreciate the type of support we’ve gotten from the community and the buzz we feel in Happy Valley, but what I’d prefer is that everybody pours all their energy into Indiana.

“And then on Saturday night, we can have another discussion about where we sit in the college football hierarchy, and I’ll probably give you another boring answer.’’