Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Parker Washington done for the year. Franklin announced that the third-year wide receiver, who leads Penn State with 46 receptions through 10 games, is done for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Washington leads Penn State with 611 receiving yards, and was arguably the Nittany Lions’ best player in the Oct. 29 loss to measuring stick Ohio State, with 11 catches for 179 yards.

His absence probably means more work for true freshman Harrison Wallace III and redshirt freshman Omari Evans.

Although he is a sophomore by eligibility, Washington will be eligible for the 2023 NFL draft.

“I'd really like to talk about this year,” Franklin said of Washington’s status. “I'm not even avoiding the question. We just, … not all of those conversations and decisions have been made yet.”

2. Better roster news. Franklin said the program’s two top NFL prospects, OT Olu Fashanu and CB Joey Porter, Jr., are not done for the year with two games left, Saturday’s regular-season finale with Michigan State and a to-be-determined bowl game.

“Olu Fashanu, we expect back,” Franklin said. “When that is, we'll see. Hopefully this weekend. We'll see how that plays out. Same thing with Joey Porter.”

Fashanu left the Ohio State game with an apparent injury and hasn’t played since. Porter has missed Penn State’s last two games with appendicitis.

3. Alignment. Given the team’s 10-2 record after going 11-11 the last two seasons, a new 10-year contract, no rumors about other jobs, and a football-friendly administration and leadership team at Penn State, Franklin was asked if he is, relatively speaking, at peace right now.

“Yeah, and I think probably the biggest factor in that is the alignment,’’ he said. “That has been phenomenal. I’ve always been happy with the leadership, but I did feel like we needed more alignment.’’

He was talking about University-wide commitment to football/athletics starting with PSU president Neeli Bendapundi and athletic director Patrick Kraft, both in their first year.

“I feel like I can focus more of my time and energy on our players and our program than I ever have in 12 years, all the way back to Vanderbilt,’’ Franklin said.

4. The head coach of the defense. Penn State has been winning with defense, making the hire of first-year coordinator Manny Diaz look like a home run.

It can be seen as an example of the alignment Franklin was talking about (see above). Franklin used to bemoan Penn State’s ability to cut through details and get things done fast enough.

Diaz was fired at head coach at Miami Dec. 6 of last year. He was introduced as Penn State’s DC Dec. 11.

“You almost feel uncomfortable reaching out,’’ Franklin said. “(Diaz was) just delivered really bad news, and you’re calling the guy that day, or the next day.

“You want to be respectful but also say, ‘Hey, this may make sense for both of us.’ ’’

It has. The Lions are 16th among Power Five schools in total defense, 10th in scoring defense, second in tackles for loss and fifth in sacks. Sixteen Lions have had sacks, and 26 have had TFLs. Franklin said Tuesday than in last week’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, “every defensive player who was on the bus got in the game.’’

“He’s been great, and I think he’s enjoying it,’’ Franklin said of Diaz. “Not just teaching the Xs and Os but also building a culture of the defensive side.’’

5. Thanksgiving. The holiday, which Franklin plainly loves, was Tuesday’s theme.

Among the questions: Turkey or ham? Mashed potatoes or mac and cheese? String beans or collard greens? True cranberry sauce or “the stuff your squeeze out, and it’s in the shape of the can.’’

Franklin was promised a sample of one writer’s mother’s sweet potato pie. He pronounced a scribe’s preference for Stove-Top over in-the-bird stuffing, “sad.’’

Franklin and Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror - longtime amiable antagonists - were in emphatic agreement that dark turkey meat is preferable to white because of “higher fat content.’’

“I want to hug you right now,’’ Franklin said. “I feel like we’ve connected. We’re finally connected.’’