Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Is this a trap?: The term “trap game,’’ will come up when you beat the No. 12 team in the country on the road and face a “mid-major,’’ at home the following week.

Especially when the mid-major is one like Saturday’s opponent, Ball State (1-0), which has won eight straight games and is one of the most experienced teams in the country.

Franklin gets it.

“I do believe in trap games if you’re sending mixed messages,’’ he said Tuesday. “(Teams) either look forward, look back, get caught up in praise, get caught up in criticism, (lack) the correct amount of respect for the opponent or the process.’’

Franklin’s antidote, of course, is all that “1-0 this week,’’ stuff.

“Almost to the point where, maybe, it’s a little crazy, our routine and our process are really important to me,’’ he said. “That’s why we won’t talk about anything but the game at hand.’’

2. Block and tackle: Penn State was far from perfect at Wisconsin, but there weren’t many missed tackles. When Badger RBs got the second level, Penn State defenders got them on the ground.

Blitz protection, which often means an RB blocking a much bigger pass rusher, was good generally and critical, specifically, on Sean Clifford’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

These are the sorts of things you’d expect to suffer, given NCAA regulations that substantially limit full-contact work, and allow only nine preseason practices in full pads.

“We made some adjustments during training camp this year that I thought were helpful on defense and on special teams, which I think showed up for us,’’ Franklin said.

“We did a little more live work, and we also had a specific drill we added this year that I thought was really valuable for us. I’m not going to get into specifically what the drill is, because I think it’s something we’re doing that maybe others aren’t.’’

3. Roster news: Jordan Stout was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his punting performance against Wisconsin. His kicking performance included a missed extra point and missed 23-yard field goal, both kicks that, last season, would have been handled by Jake Pinegar, while Stout handled kickoffs and longer field goals.

Pinegar made the trip to Wisconsin.

“It really came down to camp,’’ Franklin said, meaning Stout simply beat Pinegar out.

“I don’t know if you guys believe me, but each position, … you compete for it every year, you compete for it every camp, you compete for it every week. And we track everything.’’

Franklin admitted that, “It’s a lot on (Stout’s) plate, … We’ve spent a lot of time talking to national kicking gurus about how you handle that.’’

He added that, “Jake Pinegar still has a tremendous future, and we’re going to need him at some point.’’

Three players that were expected to contribute, S Keaton Ellis, DT Hakeen Beamon and RB John Lovett, did not make the trip to Wisconsin.

Franklin said their status, “is to be determined this week.’’

4. The targeting dilemma: LB Ellis Brooks was playing what Franklin called, “the best game he’s had at Penn State,’’ when he was ejected for a targeting penalty, which means he’ll miss the first half of the Ball State game.

Franklin said that if he were the official, he would not have called targeting on the play in question.

“How targeting is being officiated, I think, has changed,’’ Franklin said. “There really was not targeting on a ballcarrier unless you use the top of your helmet, or use your helmet as a weapon.

“We’re going to have to do a better job of teaching our guys to wrap up. When you throw a shoulder, which is what (Ellis) was doing there in my opinion, it’s natural for your head to turn (and make contact).

“If you use proper tackling fundamentals there, it should take care of it.’’

5. Clifford and Yurcich, week one: The debut of Penn State’s QB/new offensive coordinator duo was a success, if a limited one. In the first half at Wisconsin, the offense was a disaster.

In the second half, Yurcich made critical adjustments, the offensive line held up a little better, and Clifford improved, finishing with respectable numbers and, of course, a win.

“I think you’ll see him grow in comfort,’’ Franklin said. “It’s not just knowing the plays and knowing what the defense is. It’s, what are your answers?

“If they bring this, what’s the adjustment to the protection? Or, where are my relief throws, or ‘hots,’ and so on. I think that’s where it becomes really powerful.’’