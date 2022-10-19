STATE COLLEGE - Five takeaways from James Franklin’s Tuesday’s press conference:

1. No change, at least by choice, at quarterback: Sean Clifford left last week’s 41-17 loss to Michigan late in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. This increased the already considerable clamor in favor of turning the keys over to blue-chip freshman Drew Allar.

Franklin said he doesn’t talk about injuries unless they’re season-ending, so presumably Clifford’s isn’t.

Beyond that, “It’s Tuesday, so we haven’t even practiced (this week) yet,’’ he said. “Nothing has changed with the plan or the model at this stage.’’

Later, Franklin reacted to the assertion that “everybody,’’ wants to see Allar.

“I don’t agree with the statement that it’s everybody,’’ he said. “That’s the wrong message, the wrong signal. Sean has earned the right to be on the field.

“You do everything you possibly can to win the next week, and some of those approaches aren’t about winning this week, in my opinion.’’

2. Picking up the defensive pieces: Michigan gained 563 yards, 418 on them on the ground, against a Penn State defense that had looked pretty tough before that.

End Nick Tarburton said Tuesday the entire defense met Sunday to watch film in a session led by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and attended by Franklin.

“I thought it was a really good meeting,’’ Franklin said. “It was needed. Our guys’ investment levels are really high, but guys end up trying to make plays rather than specifically doing (their jobs). When you do that, plays come to you organically.’’

3. Size, revisited. Franklin said Saturday that his team is undersized in spots, has to get bigger, and, “everybody thinks they’re Aaron Donald, and they’re not,’’ referring to the Los Angeles Rams’ relatively small but monstrous defensive tackle.

“Size is a weapon, no different than speed and quickless and strength and power and agility,’’ Franklin said. “I really like our D-line room. But I’d like us to be bigger, really across both fronts. There are some guys that I think could help us and help them(selves) if they gained a few pounds.’’

4. 2016, revisited? Six seasons ago, Penn State got smacked around at Michigan week four, 49-10. Then it barely beat a pretty good Minnesota team here and didn’t lose again until the Rose Bowl, at which point it had won the Big Ten title.

Franklin said Mike Gesicki, a tight end on those teams now in the NFL, texted him the other day to remind him of that, given that a pretty good Minnesota team comes to Happy Valley Saturday.

“I think we were 2-3 at that point (in 2016), and after that, things went pretty well,’’ Franklin said. “It’s hard for me to insulate the players and the coaches (from the noise). What we want to do is, OK, let’s watch the tape, let’s make the corrections, let’s learn from it.

“What I’m trying to do is control the Lasch Building (so) the vibes in there and on the practice field are the way they need to be.’’

5. Tunnel of no love. Video circulated on social media in the aftermath of the Michigan game of the players on both teams trash-talking and jockeyng with each other and bordering on a physical confrontation.

It happened because both teams enter and exit the field through the same tunnel at Michigan Stadium, and essentially do so, at halftime, simultaneously.

“The one tunnel is a problem,’’ Franklin said. “It has been a problem. We’re not the first team that’s had issues like that and under the current structure, we won’t be the last.

“We need to put a policy in place, that (after) the first team goes in, there’s a buffer. It just needs to be a two-minute buffer, or a minute. It’s a simple solution, but we’ve got to do it.’’