Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Explosions that didn’t. While Franklin was generally pleased with last week’s 35-31 defeat of Purdue, he bemoaned a familiar issue, not enough explosive plays.

The biggest explosions in the Purdue game were a really good one for the Nittany Lions - Brenton Strange’s wild and lengthy rumble for a 67-yard touchdown just before halftime - and a near-disastrous one - the fourth-quarter interception thrown by Sean Clifford and returned 72 yards for a TD by Purdue’s Chris Jefferson.

Other than that, though, Franklin has a point. Penn State’s longest run was for 12 yards. The Lions dropped several passes and at least one interception that may have been a pick-six if caught cleanly.

“I think the game could have been completely different if we caught more balls, and that’s on offense and defense,’’ he said. “We had a chance for a few more explosive runs. We had to make that one free hit or miss, and we weren’t able to.’’

2. Awards, honors and etc.: Starting QB Sean Clifford’s play against Purdue eanred him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Rose Bowl Big Ten Player of the Week, and got his name added to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top QB.

It also led many in Nittany Nation to say he should be benched.

Clifford did not win the coaching staff’s offensive player of the week (yes, the weekly awards are back, at least publicly, after a couple years’ absence); it was shared by OT Olu Fashanu and RB Keyvone Lee.

The defensive POG, no surprise, was CB Joey Porter, Jr. The special teams honor went to punter Barney Amor.

Porter, who was targeted throughout the game and had eight tackles and six pass break-ups, was named the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week.

“But he didn’t get any Big Ten love, for whatever reason,’’ Franklin pointed out.

3. Tight end shuffle: Franklin said TE Theo Johnson, who played all 13 games and started six as a redshirt freshman last year, traveled but did not play last week because of a game-time decision, presumably by the medical staff.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner than later,’’ Franklin said. “Hopefully that’s this week.’’

The TEs that normally rotate with Johnson, Strange and Tyler Warren, combined for five catches. Interestingly, Franklin said Bryce Effner, a fifth-year senior emerging as the next man up after the first-string offensive line, got some snaps as TE/sixth OL.

“It allowed us to get him a little more playing time, which he’s earned,’’ Franklin said.

4. Roster (non) news: Penn State practiced Friday and Sunday, but Franklin said game-prep for Saturday’s home opener with Ohio had not begun. Thus most of the questions that involved changes in roles for individual players got a to-be-determined answer.

Tyler Elsdon and Jobe King will continue to rotate at MLB. Freshman LB Abdul Carter, ejected for a controversial targing penalty after taking just two snaps in his first college game, will be back this week, since targeting no longer carries a suspension for the first half of the next game.

“I’d like to see him get a ton of reps, both on special teams and on defense,’’ Franklin said.

Asked about the possibility of Drew Allar, the true-freshman backup QB, getting a series or two in games, Franklin didn’t bite.

“It’s something we’re looking at,’’ he said. “In theory, what we’ve tried to do is play in a way, in some games, that allows you to get guys on the field. But it doesn’t always work that way.’’

5. Playoff? Franklin was asked about the newly expanded College Football Playoff - 12 teams, as early as 2024 - and gave cautious approval.

“I don’t think the answer is always that more is better,’’ he said. “In our sport, we have to look at the length of the season, not only from an academic calendar perspective but also from a physicality perspective.

“(However, there have been) schools that had great years but were left out. I think it helps resolve some of that. In general, I think it’s a positive and something that was needed.’’