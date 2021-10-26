Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Franklin’s future. The topic has hovered over Penn State football since USC fired head coach Clay Helton in September, and amped up when LSU announced two weeks ago that Ed Orgeron would be out at its coach at the end of the season. Franklin has been among the first names connected with those jobs since.

There were reports Monday that Franklin had switched from his longtime agent Trace Armstrong to Jimmy Sexton, whose clients include Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Dan Mullen and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.

“This is being reported now, but this is something that happened over the summer,’’ Franklin said Tuesday. “Obviously, I didn’t make an announcement. I don’t know that anybody ever does when that happens.’’

He was asked if he is committed to being the head coach at Penn State beyond this season.

“Yeah,’’ he said. It’s not clear if that was a straight yes or the “Yeah,’’ Franklin often uses in press conferences to sort of say, “I understand the question - here’s my answer,...’’

“My focus is completely on (Ohio State, Saturday’s opponent) and this team and this program,’’ he said. “I think I’ve shown over eight years my commitment to this university and this community.’’

2. Clifford “100 percent”? Starting QB Sean Clifford was injured at Iowa Oct. 9, and played in last week’s loss to Illinois but was so obviously hampered that backup Ta’Quan Roberson could have been an option, despite his appearing overwhelmed when he had to play at Iowa.

“Sean’s much further ahead now to being back to 100 percent,’’ Franklin said. “Sean felt great, physically, on Sunday, so that’s a positive. … We expect to have a 100 percent Sean Clifford this weekend.’’

3. Run/stop the run: Penn State did neither against Illinois. The offense managed 62 yards, 2.1 per carry, but that’s been a season-long issue. Run defense had not been before Saturday, when the Illini rumbled for 357 yards against a D that appeared to have a hole in the middle without injured DT P. J. Mustipher.

Part of the run-offense problem was Clifford being so limited. Not nearly all of it, though.

“We’ve got to get more vertical push with the O-line and the tight ends,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve got to be more physical and play to the echo of the whistle. Then, our running backs have to be decisive and get downhill.’’

Illinois ran it 67 times, and won despite throwing for just 38 yards.

“They gave us a formation we had not seen on tape, … a nice little wrinkle that caused some challenges,’’ Franklin said. “We were able to make some adjustments as the game went on, and we’ve had some thorough discussions since.

“But, again, in college football, we held them to 10 points (in regulation), and that should have been enough to win.’’

4. Bounceback. In 2017, ’18, ’20 and now this season, Penn State has followed its first loss of the year with another loss. Despite Franklin’s constant talk of, “going 1-0 this week,’’ has emotional hangover been a problem?

Franklin acknowledged the track record but didn’t have an answer. Or, at least, a new answer.

“Especially in the college football playoff era, wins can get magnified, losses can get magnified,’’ Franklin said. “We talk a lot about resilience and being able to bounce back as fast as you possibly can. It’s challenging. That’s why the ‘1-0 this week,’ thing is so important.’’

5. The nattering nabobs of Nittany negativity. People are down on Franklin’s program right now. They’re down, specifically, on Franklin himself. The players are, of course, aware of that.

Can the Lions crank it up for the huge challenge that awaits Saturday at Ohio State?

“I know how passionate our people are,’’ Franklin said. “There’s nobody more passionate than the coaches in the Lasch Building and the players in our locker room. We’re going to put a great week of work together, find a way to get better or find a way to go 1-0.’’