Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. As you may have heard, Ohio State (7-0, ranked second in the country) comes to Happy Valley Saturday. It’s a game everyone in Penn State’s program has had marked on the calendar since the schedule was announced.

And that brings the perennial question: How do you reconcile “this is the biggest game of the year,’’ with “1-0 this week?”

“That’s why we lean in to our process so much,’’ Franklin said. “Everybody’s being told, from every different source, … what’s a big game, what’s not, what’s a good win, what’s not.

“That can have a huge impact on you, making certain games too big, or overlooking someone else.

“That doesn’t mean we’re putting our head in the sand. We talk about it, (the players) know what it is. OK, let’s recognize what it is, and than let’s get back to our process.’’

2. Building for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is a super-high octane offense with Lamborghinis everywhere. Michigan (and to a lesser extent, Minnesota) is a big, power-running team with monster trucks everywhere.

Is it possible that, by building a roster to beat the Buckeyes you could compromise on building for more typical Big Ten opponents?

Franklin said when he had current San Francisco 49ers DL Kevin Givens, he would play him at tackle against smaller opponents, and move him to end against power teams, “to get bigger.’’

Similarly, Penn State currently plays so much with five defensive backs and two linebackers against spread offenses that it seemed odd to use three LBs most of the time against Minnesota. It worked, though.

“That’s one of the complexities or subtle things that’s challenging,’’ Franklin said. “Especially in a conference like the Big Ten where maybe there’s a little more diversity in how (teams) are built.’’

3. The psychopath. After a second straight one-point loss to Ohio State four years ago, Franklin gave his infamous, “great but not elite,’’ speech, featuring the line, “You guys thought I was a psychopath in the past? You have no idea.’’

No one would argue that Penn State is there yet. Is it closer than in 2018?

“A lot of things have changed since then,’’ Franklin said, pointing out that Penn State has a new president, Neeli Bendapudi, and athletic director, Pat Kraft, who are considered football-friendly.

“All the things you talk about in terms of building a program, I think in some areas, we’ve made significant progress and in others, we still have work to do.’’

4. Notes and etc: The players of the week were QB Sean Clifford (offense), LB Curtis Jacobs (defense) and Dom DeLuca (special teams).

The scout team players of the week including Manheim Township grad Anthony Ivey and eight other WRs who were key to preparing for Minnesota.

“I tried to talk (my staff) out of naming so many, but they felt strongly about it,’’ Franklin said.

Franklin also sent thoughts and prayers, “on behalf of our entire football family,” to the family of Lebanon resident Bani Gbadyu, the former Penn State LB who died of cancer Saturday.

5. The no-comment section: Franklin mentioned in his opening statement that the beleaguered Clifford was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Then he went silent for six seconds.

Asked (by your correspondent) about the pause’s pregnancy or lack thereof, Franklin said, “I think that may have been your Wi-fi.’’

He then declined comment on public perception of Clifford, because, “Unless you have something for me or somebody else, I don’t see how I can impact that.’’

Except that if there was a tech glich, if that six-second gap wasn’t in real time, then I was somehow talking six seconds before I actually started talking, in which case this may have been part of an “X-Files,’’ episode.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh blamed Franklin Monday for the fracas in the Michigan Stadium tunnel at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with Penn State Oct. 15.

“It seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms,’’ Harbaugh said. “And (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing.”

Any reaction?

“No, I don’t,’’ Franklin said. “No, I don’t. No. Ohio State.’’