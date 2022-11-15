By Mike Gross

Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. In depth on depth: As the season has worn on and the usual injury attrition has occured, depth has become a go-to explanation for Penn State’s turnaround season.

Especially on defense. The Nittany Lions used 24 players on that side Saturday and smothered Maryland from beginning to end of a 30-0 win. Franklin pointed out that 14 Nittany Lions have a sack, a figure that leads the country.

“If you look at our rep count (per player) on defense, it's way down compared to last year,’’ he said. “We're rotating so many guys and I think that's why you're seeing our defense play fresh and still being really disruptive at this time of the year and getting better.’’

It’s also a reason why so few Penn State defenders have racked up impressive stats in categories like tackles.

“There's really very few (defensive) guys over 25 reps in the game,’’ Franklin said. “For the most part we've been that way on offense as well except for the line.’’

And, a cynic might add, at quarterback.

2. The Porter non-injury: Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. missed Saturday’s game with what Franklin then termed “a non-football injury.’’

Because of what he called inaccurate reporting of Porter’s situation, Franklin explained Tuesday that he had appendicitis, and will be back this season.

Porter is a shutdown corner, likely a high pick in next year’s NFL draft, and the kind of player coaches get used to “leaving on an island,’’ allowing the defense the luxury of using resources elsewhere.

Obviously, the D carried on without him. Franklin cited the work of CBs Kalen King, Daequan Hardy, Marquis Wilson and Johnny Dixon, the South Carolina transfer Franklin called, “one of the most improved guys in our whole program.’’

“Joey gets a ton of credit and he deserves that,’’ Franklin said. “But we didn't change scheme or how we play on Saturday. We were able to do it with those guys and do it at a high level.’’

3. Fourth down: Penn State has converted 17 of 25 fourth-down attempts. Only one team in FBS has that many attempts and that high a conversion rate.

Fourth down as an offensive play has become a much bigger part of the game, and Penn State’s fourth-down and short-yardage package has been another area of big improvement this year.

“Within the coaching community, there's no doubt that there has been a shift, because everybody is using some form of analytics,’’ said Franklin, who added, interestingly, that everybody in the Big Ten gets its data from the same company.

Franklin said he doesn’t always go by the new “book,’’ and meets each week with three of his assistants to go over the approach to that week’s game and that opponent, factoring in weather, field position, tendencies, etc.

The Lions had touchdown runs of 27 and 45 yards against Maryland, both by freshman RB Nick Singleton, on fourth-and-one plays.

“(Opponents) have to defend runs to the right, runs to the left, runs in the middle,’’ Franklin said. “Wherever you show weaknesses, we have the ability to attack.’’

4. Clifford underappreciated?: Sean Clifford is now Penn State’s career leader is passing yards and touchdowns. There is a sizable portion of the fan base that thinks he shouldn’t even be playing.

Franklin, of course, disagrees.

“I get a lot of emails from a lot of people you know that that are super positive and super appreciative of Sean and what he's done throughout his career here, but typically the positive ones aren't as vocal as the people criticizing,’’ he said.

“At least that's what I hope, what I want to believe. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but on (Senior Day) I hope he gets the type of appreciation and recognition that he deserves.’’

5. “Hard to even fathom”: The routine business of the press conference included one item that was anything but routine: Franklin expressed sympathy for the families of University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were murdered Sunday.

“All the family and friends and the entire UVA community, … it's really hard to even fathom,’’ Franklin said. “So we send our thoughts and prayers. If there's ever anything that we can do as a as a Penn State community, obviously, we would do that. But it's hard to even put it into words.’’