Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. The QB situation: Franklin didn’t quite say, but strongly implied, that starting quarterback Sean Clifford will not be playing against Illinois Saturday.

He said backups Taquan Roberson and Christian Veilleux will split the work in practice this week and compete to start.

Clifford was injured in the loss at Iowa Oct. 9. Roberson played the rest of the way and struggled, in a hostile environment with horrid field position.

“It’s always a competition,’’ Franklin said. “It’s probably magnified a little bit (in this case), looking at those guys very closely in practice and in the scrimmage periods.’’

As to the Saturday starter, Franklin said, “You’d like to make the decision as soon as you can. We’re not in a position to do that right now.’’

A giant issue at Iowa was false-start penalties, eight of them, all with Roberson in the game

“I’ve been informed that that’s been a conversation in town,’’ Franklin said. “We’re working on it every day. Ta’Quan has been able to get more reps with the ones, and more reps with (center) Mike Miranda.

“Our operation has been pretty consistent for my eight years (at Penn State), and have not had an issue going back to my days as an offensive coordinator at West Virginia.’’

Roberson, and the team, should be as prepared for Illinois as it ever is for a midseason game. The Nittany Lions didn’t play last week, but had a full week of practice and a developmental scrimmage in Beaver Stadium Thursday, before the coaches hit the road recruiting over the weekend. This Sunday’s practice was more Illinois-centric, since corrections from the day before were obviously not necessary.

Illinois, 2-5, is also coming off an open date.

2. Is Roberson actually No. 2? Franklin said in August that Roberson, a redshirt sophomore, was the clear backup to Clifford. He acknowledged Tuesday that Veilleux has closed the gap.

“You have to factor in (reps), so it’s not oranges to oranges, it’s not even,’’ Franklin said.

“But that also makes the argument that, if it’s close, it really shouldn’t be, right? Right now, it’s somewhat close.’’

3. Working the portal. The guy who would have been Clifford’s backup, and a relatively experienced one, Will Levis, transferred out in the offseason and is now starting at Kentucky.

Franklin said he’s satisfied that the program did what it could to bring in a veteran backup via the transfer portal.

“Most guys want to come in and be guaranteed the starting job,’’ he said. “I’m not in the business of making promises.’’

Franklin said there has been one potential transfer, not a QB, “that we would have loved to get, that wanted to be guaranteed they were going to be the starter. I just don’t see how you do that.’’

Short of that, Franklin said, “I don’t see how we could have been more aggressive.’’

4. Mustipher also out. Defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, a senior and team leader, is out for the season after an injury at Iowa. It’s a major loss, not least because Penn State has so few proven performers at his position.

Dvon Ellies, Mustihper’s usual backup, is the likely starter, although he was also apparently banged up at Iowa. Duke transfer Derrick Tangelo has started and performed well at the other spot.

R-freshmen Amin Vanover and Coziah Izzard, along with sophomore Jordan van den Berg will get the chance to step up this week.

“All those guys have the talent to do it,’’ Franklin said. “There’s a difference between doing it three plays out of 10 and doing it eight or nine, in terms of their technique, their fundamentals, their assignments. They’re trending in the right direction.’’

5. LSU? Athletic director Sandy Barbour said last week she likes it when Penn State’s coaches are mentioned in connection with other jobs.

"If we're not having success, there's not going to be a lot of interest in our coaches,’’ she said. She also said that Franklin, “Is very much appreciated. He knows he’s wanted, …’’

This comes up because the LSU head coaching job is now open and, predictably, Franklin’s name has come up in connection with it.

He said he doesn’t like it as much.

“I care what people think,’’ he said. “I want to handle things the right way all the time, with the players, with the staff, with the administration.

“I did see Sandy’s comments, … there could be a different conversation. If I had a choice between the two, I’d rather it be this than the opposite.’’

The controversy over Iowa fans booing Penn State injured players came up. Again.

Franklin didn’t even offer at the pitch.

“That seems like a discussion we had a month ago,’’ he said. “I probably gave my longest answer of my career at a press conference about that, so I’ve gotten it off my chest.’’