Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Drew Allar is #2. Franklin announced Monday that Penn State’s greatest hope for the future is second in line to become its leader of the present.

Allar is, at least for now, number two among Penn State’s four scholarship QBs.

It’s a mild surprise that should go over well in Nittany Nation, since Allar was the number one-ranked QB in the high school class of 2022, and is arguably Franklin’s most significant recruit.

Franklin cautioned that things could change as soon as next week.

“It will continue to be a competition,’’ he said. “We sat down with each of the quarterbacks and communicated how and why. Obviously, they’re not easy conversations to have.’’

Especially, one assumes, with Christian Veilleux, a redshirt freshman who started and played well in Penn State’s 28-0 defeat of Rutgers last October, and is now number three. The fourth scholarship QB is Beau Pribula, another true freshman.

2. Roster moves. Penn State no longer releases a depth chart. Franklin did shed some light on position battles.

Jake Pinegar, a fifth-year senior, will kick field goals and PATs. The punter will be Barney Amor, a fifth-year transfer from Colgate.

Here’s an odd one: Two R-freshman, Gabriel Nwosu and Sander Sahaydak, will alternate as the kickoff specialist. That is, alternate from one kickoff to the next.

The middle linebacker job, which was clearly open heading into preseason, has been won by sophomore Tyler Elsdon. The runner-up, R-freshman Kobe King, will also play.

Franklin indicated that two key transfers - OL Hunter Nourzad and DE Chop Robinson - may not start but, “will play starter reps.’’

3. There was a straightfoward question: Why will ths team be better than the last two? Franklin’s answer relied on a familiar theme this offseason, depth.

“We’re back in a similar role to what we’ve been,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve got more more depth than in previous years, for a number of reasons.

“If you just look at, for example, the depth of the quarterback position, (and) defensive tackle depth, which was a problem last year. In terms of guys we felt were ready to play in the Big Ten, we’re just in a much different position.’’

4. Green-light district: Franklin said his traditional dividing of the roster into three categories - ready to play this week (green light), working on it (yellow) and developmental/scout team (red) has been done, at least for Purdue.

Similar to the depth chart, he’s not going to share it.

It’s arguably not of much importance until a month into the season, when decisions about burning/saving redshirts come into play. Also, a green light this week doesn’t mean you’re playing this week.

“It’s a very fluid conversation throughout the year,’’ Franklin said. “All these guys who are 18, for the most part, they’re not built to see the big picture. They all want to play now, so they can say they played as true freshmen.’’

5. On the Boilermakers: Two unique characteristics of Purdue are an excellent passing game engineered by coach Jeff Brohm, and a lot of “Cover 0,’’ on defense.

“They do a really good job in the vertical passing game,’’ Franklin said. “That’s a big part of what they do, and then also being able to throw for a high percentage as well.’’

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, a sixth-year player, completed 72 percent of his throws last year, for nearly 12 yards per attempt. He was second team all-Big Ten.

Cover Zero means no high safeties, i.e. man-to-man coverage, generally with everyone on defense other than the down linemen either covering a potential receiver or blitzing.

If you’re Aaron Rodgers, Cover Zero lights your eyes up. You’re loading up on protection and throwing the ball deep. If you’re Penn State, it’s a more complex challenge.

“We’re expecting and ready to attack Cover Zero,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve spent a ton of time on that in preseason camp, and we’ve spent a ton of time on it this spring.’’